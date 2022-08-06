Punjab and Haryana HC fines runaway couple found vacationing after claiming threat

The Punjab and Haryana high court has fined a runaway couple with ₹10,000 after police reported that the couple, after claiming a threat to their life, were on verification found unavailable for assessment owing to a honeymoon — as reported by their landlord.

In the plea taken up on July 27, the couple had claimed that they had married against the wishes of their parents and claimed a threat to their life. During the hearing, it came to fore that they sent a representation, through a courier on July 25 to police, but without waiting for the representation to reach the concerned quarter, the plea was drafted and filed on the same day.

“It is a case of misuse of the process of law. The UT administration has provided forums of help-line numbers, portals and websites. Instead of availing said facilities, the representation was sent through courier to ensure filing of this petition before the action could be taken by the police authorities,” the court observed.

During the hearing, the UT’s counsel had told court that he appeared as the administration received an advance notice on the plea before the court and the said representation had not been received by the police till date.

Upon receiving the petition’s copy, the police party went to the address mentioned in the petition for assessing the threat perception. However, they were informed by the landlord that the petitioners were away on their honeymoon.

During the hearing, it also came to light that even though the petitioners claimed to have gone to the office of the senior superintendent of police, Chandigarh, neither the information was not available with UT’s counsel nor was the petitioners’ lawyer able to substantiate the said pleading.

“Considering the facts and circumstances in totality and the conduct of the petitioners, the petition is dismissed with a cost of ₹10,000 to be deposited with the Poor Patient Welfare Fund, PGIMER, Chandigarh,” the HC bench of justice Avneesh Jhingan ordered.