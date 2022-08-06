Punjab and Haryana HC fines runaway couple found vacationing after claiming threat
The Punjab and Haryana high court has fined a runaway couple with ₹10,000 after police reported that the couple, after claiming a threat to their life, were on verification found unavailable for assessment owing to a honeymoon — as reported by their landlord.
In the plea taken up on July 27, the couple had claimed that they had married against the wishes of their parents and claimed a threat to their life. During the hearing, it came to fore that they sent a representation, through a courier on July 25 to police, but without waiting for the representation to reach the concerned quarter, the plea was drafted and filed on the same day.
“It is a case of misuse of the process of law. The UT administration has provided forums of help-line numbers, portals and websites. Instead of availing said facilities, the representation was sent through courier to ensure filing of this petition before the action could be taken by the police authorities,” the court observed.
During the hearing, the UT’s counsel had told court that he appeared as the administration received an advance notice on the plea before the court and the said representation had not been received by the police till date.
Upon receiving the petition’s copy, the police party went to the address mentioned in the petition for assessing the threat perception. However, they were informed by the landlord that the petitioners were away on their honeymoon.
During the hearing, it also came to light that even though the petitioners claimed to have gone to the office of the senior superintendent of police, Chandigarh, neither the information was not available with UT’s counsel nor was the petitioners’ lawyer able to substantiate the said pleading.
“Considering the facts and circumstances in totality and the conduct of the petitioners, the petition is dismissed with a cost of ₹10,000 to be deposited with the Poor Patient Welfare Fund, PGIMER, Chandigarh,” the HC bench of justice Avneesh Jhingan ordered.
Farmers protest against water crisis, pollution in Punjab
Farmers aligned with five different organisations staged a protest against the Punjab and central governments near YPS Chowk in Mohali on Thursday. On the call of Bharatiya Kisan Union (, Rajewal), All India Kisan Federation, Kisan Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, (Mansa) and Azad Kisan Sangharsh Committee, the protesters gathered near Amb Sahib gurdwara and then took out a rally till YPS Chowk.
Jhajjar boy makes it to Guinness Book of World Record by developing three apps
A Class-8 student at Jhajjar's Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kartikeya Jakhar, has developed three learning applications without any guidance and made his way to Harvard University in America, besides managing to register himself in the Guinness Book of World Record. The 12-year-old boy Kartikeya said his a farmer, father Ajit Singh, had purchased a mobile phone which cost around Rs 10,000 for online classes during the pandemic.
Kangra’s Nurpur notified as new police district
Nurpur would be the 14th police district of the state. Apart from 12 districts, the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial area is also a separate police district. The Himachal Pradesh home department issued a notification on Nurpur being granted police district status. The new police district will have Nurpur, Indora, Damtal, Fatehpur, Jawali and Rehan police stations under its jurisdiction. Himachal Pradesh forest minister and Nurpur MLA Rakesh Pathania had been pursuing the issue for a long time.
Three caught with illicit liquor, heroin, poppy husk in Panchkula
The local police arrested three men with 15 boxes of illicit liquor, 24 gm heroin and over 17 kg poppy husk in three different cases on Thursday. The liquor was recovered form Gulfam Khan of Shiv Colony, Pinjore. Police said they got a tip-off that Gulfam, who supplied illicit liquor to different places, will pass through Pinjore. Following a tip-off, police laid a naka at the overbridge of mini-secretariat. The driver, Vijay Kumar, was arrested.
Father-son duo booked in Panchkula for selling mortgaged property
Police booked a father-son duo for allegedly cheating a bank by selling mortgaged property. The accused, Baldev Chand Bansal and his son Tarjinder Kumar Bansal, residents of Sector 7, Panchkula, are directors of the Daruya-based Avril Traders Private Limited. A complaint was lodged by Sector 8, assistant general manager with the then Allahabad Bank (now Indian Bank), Ajay Kumar.
