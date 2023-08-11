Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HC refers Nuh demolition case back to chief justice

HC refers Nuh demolition case back to chief justice

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 11, 2023 10:54 AM IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) bench of justice Arun Palli and justice Jagmohan Bansal observed that as per high court rules, the Nuh demolition case should have been listed for hearing before the first division bench since it was a public interest litigation (PIL) matter.

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) bench which was to take up the Nuh demolition case has referred the matter back to the chief justice. The bench of justice Arun Palli and justice Jagmohan Bansal observed that as per high court rules, the matter should have been listed for hearing before the first division bench since it was a public interest litigation (PIL) matter.

Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) bench which was to take up the Nuh demolition case has referred the matter back to the chief justice. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) bench which was to take up the Nuh demolition case has referred the matter back to the chief justice. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The first division bench is presided over by chief justice RS Jha, who is not holding the court.

As hearing began, state’s additional advocate general Deepak Sabherwal told the court that it was not at all a case of ethnic cleansing and due procedure has been followed for demolition in both Nuh and Gurugram. However, he sought time to file a written statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out