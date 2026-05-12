Punjab and Haryana high court allows release of ZEE5 docuseries, but with riders

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday allowed the release of the controversial ZEE5 docuseries “Lawrence of Punjab”, but only after omitting “Lawrence” and “Punjab” from the original title. After hearing the arguments, the high court bench of justice Jagmohan Bansal orally said he had seen the series and it did not glorify a particular person. (HT file)

The directions came during resumed hearing of the streaming platform’s plea, challenging Centre’s April 24 advisory against releasing the docuseries.

The makers had argued that the documentary was based on material already available in the public domain, including media reports, archival material and expert commentary, and did not promote or incite criminal activity.

During the hearing, the Punjab government reiterated its demand of a ban on the telecast and underlined that the series glorified the gangster culture, particularly gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. It was further reiterated that the state government had facilitated removal of more than 2,000 social media videos and posts allegedly linked to glorification of gangster culture and the Lawrence Bishnoi interview controversy.

After hearing the arguments, the bench of justice Jagmohan Bansal orally said he had seen the series and it did not glorify a particular person. The bench, thus, allowed its release, subject to removal of words “Lawrence” and “Punjab” from the title. The detailed order is awaited.

Last month, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring had also moved a public interest litigation (PIL), seeking a stay on the series’ release, slated for April 27. The series’ release was eventually put on hold in view of Centre’s advisory.

The series glorifies the life of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and may adversely impact public order, particularly among impressionable youth, Warring had argued, before withdrawing the plea in view of Centre’s advisory.

The Union ministry of information and broadcasting had said OTT platforms had been advised to exercise due caution and discretion before publication/transmission of any film or web series, including biopics and documentaries on gangsters and criminals, which were likely to incite violence or disturb the maintenance of public order.

The advisory had also acknowledged a letter written by Punjab Police that the content contained dramatised portrayals, real-life footage and narrative elements, which lead to the glorification and amplification of organised crime and criminal elements. The advisory was challenged by ZEE5 before the high court on April 30.