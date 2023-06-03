Contractual nurses at GMCH-32 to work only till joining of regular ones, says HC

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday said contractual nurses will continue to work only till the time regularly selected candidates join at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32.

The high court order comes on a plea from GMCH-32 against an order passed by central administrative tribunal, where the institute was ordered to retain contractual staff nurses. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The high court order comes on a plea from GMCH-32 against an order passed by central administrative tribunal, where the institute was ordered to retain contractual staff nurses. The order had allowed the hospital to continue with appointment of staff nurses on regular basis.

UT’s senior standing counsel Anil Mehta said that the process of regularly selected candidates’ joining was underway at the institute and 118 had already joined. They were recruited against 182 posts advertised in November 2021.

In view of regular recruitment of nurses, the UT had passed an order to terminate staff nurses who were working on contractual basis. As many as 36 of these, who remained unsuccessful in regular recruitment, had approached CAT, Mehta added.

It was argued in court that there was ambiguity in the directions issued by the tribunal. Although the tribunal asked for continuing of direct recruitments, it also provided for retention of the contractual staff.

The high court, taking note of submissions that 118 have joined, ordered that GMCH-32 will allow contractual staff to continue till the time regularly selected candidates submit their joining.

