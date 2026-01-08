Ludhiana: Appoint full-time principals in a month, colleges told

The director of higher education has directed the government-aided colleges across the state to appoint full-time principals within a month. The department has made it clear that the process must be completed by February 6, failing which strict action may follow. Aided colleges functioning without regular principals have been told to immediately initiate the appointment process. (HT file)

According to an official letter issued by the department, aided colleges functioning without regular principals have been told to immediately initiate the appointment process.

The department also reminded colleges that it had already issued clear instructions on October 16 last year, directing managements not to allow any employee to assume the charge of senior posts, such as that of principal, at their own level. Despite these instructions, several colleges continued to function under officiating principals, prompting the latest directive.

The letter further stated that any official communication sent to the department under the signatures of officiating principals would no longer be accepted.

Varun Goel, executive member of the Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union (PCCTU), said there were still a few colleges in the district that had not even advertised for the post of principal, despite repeated directions from the department. He added that the lack of seriousness shown by some colleges had adversely affected academic functioning and administrative decision-making.

The issue had also drawn the attention of Panjab University. Last month, the university issued show-cause notices to 42 affiliated colleges across Punjab and Chandigarh for failing to appoint full-time principals despite repeated reminders and deadlines. These colleges were given 15 days to submit written explanations and clarify the reasons for the delay. The university had also warned that it would not entertain any correspondence from officiating principals if regular appointments were not made.

Several teachers’ bodies, including the PCCTU and the Association of United College Teachers, have been consistently raising the issue through letters and meetings with university authorities.

With the latest directive from the higher education department, teachers’ unions said they were hopeful that aided colleges would finally take the matter seriously and move swiftly to appoint regular principals, bringing stability and accountability back to the system.