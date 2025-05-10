Punjab approves funds for anti-drone systems

Amid escalating tensions, the Punjab cabinet on Friday gave a nod for the purchase of anti-drone systems at a cost of ₹51.41 crore to check the smuggling of weapons and drugs via drones from across the border. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann after the cabinet meeting in Chandigarh on Friday. (PTI)

A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of the council of ministers chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Mann here. Mann, who addressed a press conference after the meeting, said that nine anti-drone systems would be deployed along the 532-km border with Pakistan, from Pathankot to Abohar. “The BSF has already got some anti-drone systems,” said the chief minister, who did not take questions.

A spokesperson of the chief minister’s office later said that these systems would help in checking the smuggling of drugs and weapons along the border through the drones.

“The government will spend ₹51.41 crore on this initiative aimed at strengthening security along with border,” said the spokesperson. Punjab shares a long international border with Pakistan, which is used to smuggle drugs from Afghanistan, a major heroin producer, and the fencing along the border has been breached with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that the requirement for the anti-drone system to enhance the capability to detect and neutralise hostile drones, thereby preventing the influx of arms, explosives and narcotics smuggled from across the border, was a must. “Additionally, it was also needed for security during movement of VIPs/VVIPs and persons with high threat perception in the state,” he said.

The CM also mentioned that two cabinet ministers would be stationed in border districts – Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Pathankot, Ferozepur and Fazilka – to oversee the situation on the ground and work closely with the local administration to ensure there is no hoarding or black marketing of essential goods and services.

He said the ministers would visit fire stations, hospitals, ration depots and other places in addition to villages in border areas to listen to the problems of the villagers and ensure their redressal.

“Senior secretary rank officers will also be deployed to the border regions,” he added.

Jammers to be installed in 13 prisons

Another key decision made by the cabinet was regarding the installation of state-of-the-art jammers in 13 prisons across the state.

“The cabinet also approved procurement of V-Kavach jammers for 13 high-security jails of the state. These 5G-enabled hi-end jammers will be installed in the jails for better security, said the spokesperson. The jammers have been already successfully tested and all the jails of the state will be covered by it gradually, he added.

War, terror victims included in Farishtey Scheme

Another decision of the state cabinet was to include war and terrorist-affected victims under the Farishtey scheme to provide them immediate hassle-free medical treatment in government and empanelled private hospitals in the state. This decision would provide coverage for victims of war and terrorist activities, ensuring comprehensive support and relief to affected individuals.

“Additionally, to encourage the common people to come forth and help such victims so that timely treatment may save the lives of the victims who require medical attention. This will be incentivised with cash rewards and commendation certificates,” the spokesperson added.

Land acquisition for urban estates eased

The cabinet also gave its consent to simplify the land acquisition process through direct purchase to expedite the process of establishing urban estates and timely completion of other development works in the state.

It also gave its consent for the land pooling scheme of the housing department to set up more urban estates in the state. “The policy will help provide affordable housing facilities to the people of the state. The scheme will be helpful in land acquisition for setting up of the urban estates across the state,” according to the spokesperson.

The approval of the new mechanism for the purchase of land directly from the landowners will facilitate expediting the process of establishing urban estates and the timely completion of other development works. The land to be acquired for the development of urban estates/creating infrastructure will be identified by a committee as per the land purchase policy of the department of revenue and rehabilitation of July 7, 2011.

The cabinet also gave consent for bringing an ordinance to start Bullock cart races in the state. “Special thrust will be laid on ensuring that no torture of bullock carts takes place during the race for which special clause will be put in the ordinance,” the spokesperson said.

Likewise, the council of ministers also gave a nod for transferring the 135-acre land of the housing department in Faridkot to the industries department. The land originally belonged to a cooperative sugar mill and was transferred to the housing department.

Another decision was related to making NRIs an equal partner in the development of the state as the cabinet approved the creation of the Rangla Punjab Fund, in which people can generously contribute to giving fillip to infrastructure growth. This fund, managed by the finance department, will be used for accelerating growth in education, health, industry and other sectors.

A nod was also given to a pilot project of kharif maize in three regions of the state. The pilot project will be launched in three regions— Gurdaspur-Pathankot, Bathinda and Jalandhar-Kapurthala, over an area of 12,000 hectares. The green signal was given to set up an ultramodern centre of excellence for mining at IIT-Ropar.