Punjab: Asleep with family, toddler abducted from Ludhiana rly station

A toddler, who was sleeping aside his mother, was abducted from the Ludhiana railway station on Wednesday night, officials said. Laltu Devi, 25, was sleeping near the waiting area of the station with her two sons — one-year-old (Raj) and a four-year-old — but found Raj missing when she woke up in the early morning hours. The woman was in Ludhiana to meet her husband who works at a factory in the city. (HT File)

She is in Ludhiana to meet her husband who works in a factory. She arrived at the station around 11.30 pm from Fatehpur in UP but decided to spend the night at the station as her husband was still working in factory at that time and was supposed to reach there to pick them up after a few hours.

According to inspector Palwinder Singh, GRP’s Ludhiana in-charge, she suspects that a couple sitting near them may have taken her son away. “She had asked the couple to keep an eye on Raj when she took her elder son to the toilet around 12.30 am. After she slept with the boys, the couple was still there,” said the inspector.

An FIR under Sections 137 (2), 140 (3), and 3 (5) of the BNS has been registered. “We are going through the CCTV footage. The spot where she slept was not covered by any camera. We are looking at the footage from other cameras to find clues,” said the GRP officer.

The Ludhiana railway station saw a similar abduction in June last year when a seven-month-old girl was taken away by someone when her family was asleep. In that case as well, the CCTV camera covering the spot where the family slept was not functional. There has been no headway in that case so far.