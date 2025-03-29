Punjab assembly: Bill allowing prisoners’ transfer to jails in other states passed

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Friday passed three bills including amendments in Transfer of Prisoners Act 1950. With the passing of the ‘Transfer of Prisoners (Punjab Amendment) Bill 2025’, introduced by jails minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, the state government has legalised the transfer of prisoners from state jails to jails in other states. Bhullar informed that amending the Act had become imperative to establish a legal mechanism for transferring undertrial prisoners between states (HT File)

According to Bhullar, Punjab is a border state and is confronting internal security challenges, and various Punjab jails currently house high-risk inmates including those involved in anti-national activities, individuals linked with international agencies, terrorists, category ‘A’ gangsters, smugglers and dangerous criminals who attempt to operate their criminal networks from within prisons.

He informed that amending the Act had become imperative to establish a legal mechanism for transferring undertrial prisoners between states. “The existing legislation lacked provisions allowing Punjab’s imprisoned under trials to be relocated to jails in other states,” he noted.

The minister said that these amendments were crucial, considering the potential threats to law and order and the state’s security and to ensure the smooth functioning of the prison system.

Indian Stamps (Punjab Amendment) Bill

The Indian Stamps (Punjab Amendment) Bill 2025 moved by revenue and rehabilitation minister Hardip Singh Mundian was also passed. The amendment is seen as promoting a business-friendly environment in the state. This will reduce business costs and boost economic growth in Punjab.

Mundian said that with the passage of this bill, if a person has already paid stamp duty on a loan and later transfers the mortgaged property to another bank or financial institution without changing the mortgaged property, then no additional stamp duty will be charged unless the new loan amount is more than the previous amount.

Regulation of crusher units, and stockists and retailers bill

To regulate the mining and crusher industry in the state, vidhan sabha enacted ‘The Punjab Regulation of Crusher Units and Stockists and Retailers Bill 2025’ to bring comprehensive regulation and transparency in the mining sector to deal with unregulated practices and corruption.

Mining and Geology Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal moved the bill. Listing the key features of the Act, the minister said that the registration of all the crusher units, stockiest and retailers has been made mandatory.

Resolution to curb water pollution passed

The vidhan sabha on Friday also passed the resolution moved by parliamentary affairs minister Ravjot Singh to adopt the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024. With the passing of this resolution, the adoption of this Act in Punjab has been approved.

Ravjot said that the Parliament had passed the amendment to the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, in 1974 with a focus on ease of business and rationalising the penalties for minor offences related to pollution.