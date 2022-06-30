Punjab assembly: LoP Partap Bajwa demands autonomous body to telecast proceedings
Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday alleged anomalies in the live telecast of Punjab Vidhan Sabha proceedings.
The Congress leader, who took up the issue in the Zero Hour, said he gets constant calls from across the state that whenever any Opposition member speaks, the camera’s focus is removed from them during the telecast.
“When the speaker, chief minister or the treasury benches speak, focus of the camera is on their face, and when we speak, camera shifts the focus. Let this not happen in the live telecast and let the public see what their representatives speak in the House,” said Bajwa, who alleged that videos related to the Opposition are being edited and being made available for broadcast 15 minutes late.
The LoP also demanded to have an autonomous body of the Vidhan Sabha or a special broadcaster for the live broadcast of the assembly proceedings.
Stop glamorising gangsters: Kunwar Vijay Pratap
AAP member Kunwar Vijay Partap raised the issue of “glamorisation of gangsterism” while pointing to security arrangements made for the transit remand of Lawrence Bishnoi.
Partap, a former inspector general of police, said it has come to his notice that while ferrying Bishnoi to Amritsar, the district police distributed identity cards of VVIP security for the cops who were deployed in the security arrangements.
“Such practice should stop. This is not good for society. It is like glamorising the gangsters. It also creates fear among the general public,” said the Amritsar North MLA.
Congress MLA requests CM to take over PIMS Jalandhar
Congress MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary on Wednesday met chief minister Bhagwant Mann and requested him to take over the Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences Jalandhar so that the people of the Doaba region can avail top quality medical treatment at affordable prices. He demanded that the state government should cancel the public-private partnership and take over the institute.
As 2005 repeats, it’s Aaditya’s time to rise and shine
On June 21, the Shiv Sena split in the middle and despite his best efforts, its president Uddhav Thackeray has failed to keep the flock together. Despite the party's depleted bench strength in the assembly, a legislator from Worli, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, will have the opportunity to show that he can be an aggressive yet responsible opposition figure. He also has the responsibility of leading the party in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections due this year.
Shinde’s revolt successful, rebel MLAs leave Assam for Mumbai with a pit-stop in Goa
Mumbai More than a week after they launched a coup splitting the Shiv Sena down the middle, Eknath Shinde and his rebel legislators, who were camped at a five-star hotel in Guwahati, Assam, left for Goa on Wednesday and are expected to return to Mumbai today. The Goa administration made elaborate security arrangements as the MLAs used the gate used by the Navy to leave the airport.
Committed to fulfil all guarantees given to people of Punjab: CM Mann
Taking a dig at the opposition for failing to meet the aspirations of the people of Punjab, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said that his government was committed to meet all guarantees given to the people before the state polls and the AAP dispensation will perform like the way no other party has performed since independence.
‘Why this haste to rename Aurangabad after so long?’
The last decision taken by the Uddhav Thackeray government, of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar, is being viewed as “purely political” by the city's residents. “What was the Shiv Sena doing since 1988, when Bal Thackeray declared his desire to rename the city as Sambhaji Nagar?” asked Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel. “The Sena has since been in power for two terms.” Interestingly, district president of the Sambhaji Brigade, Ramesh Gaekwad, agreed with Jaleel.
