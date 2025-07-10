Punjab assembly pays homage to Ahmedabad plane crash victims, Abohar businessman

The first day of the special session of the Punjab assembly concluded in 11 minutes after paying tributes to those who died in the Ahmedabad plane crash, veteran Akali leader and former Union minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and Abohar businessman Sanjay Verma, who was shot dead earlier this week. Aam Aadmi Party legislators leaving the Vidhan Sabha after wrapping up the first day of the special session of the Punjab assembly in 11 minutes on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The House also paid tributes to AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal and other personalities who passed away recently.

On the opening day of the two-day special session of the assembly in Chandigarh on Thursday, cabinet minister Aman Arora sought from the Speaker that tributes be paid to those who died in the Ahmedabad plane crash on June 12.

The Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Balluana, Amandeep Singh Musafir, sought obituary references for textile businessman Verma, who was shot dead by three assailants on July 7. Congress MLA and leader of the opposition Partap Singh Bajwa backed the proposal, saying the murder had left traders of the border town in Malwa region in shock.

When Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan praised Punjab Police’s “swift action” against the criminals involved, Bajwa said that there was no clarity on the action as the three accused were still at large and two other suspects had been killed in an encounter.

A two-minute silence was observed in the memory of the departed souls.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann skipped the opening day of the special session.