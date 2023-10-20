News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab assembly session cut short, CM says AAP govt will move SC against governor

Punjab assembly session cut short, CM says AAP govt will move SC against governor

ByVishal Rambani, Chandigarh
Oct 20, 2023

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government would file a petition in the apex court on October 30 against the governor’s letter in which he had termed the session illegal. He said since the money Bills had not got the governor’s nod, they would not be presented before the House.

The two-day assembly session of Punjab was cut short by a day after chief minister Bhagwant Mann informed the House that since governor Banwarilal Purohit had not given assent to the three money Bills, his government would resume the session after taking the issue to its logical conclusion.

Mann said the government would move the Supreme Court against the governor’s stalling the Bills and terming the session illegal.

On Thursday, Purohit wrote to Mann saying he had received the Punjab Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Punjab Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Indian Stamp (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2023, for approval. But, he said, he was withholding his approval as the extended budget session was illegal.

Mann asked Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan to adjourn the budget session sine die so that the House could be convened after the Supreme Court’s decision.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vishal Rambani

    A special correspondent, Vishal Rambani is the bureau chief at Patiala. He covers politics, crime, power sector, environment and socio-economic issues, with several investigative stories to his credit.

