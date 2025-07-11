Punjab assembly special session extended till July 15

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Friday extended the duration of the ongoing special session by two days following the recommendation of the business advisory committee of the House. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann speaking on the second day of the special session of the assembly in Chandigarh on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The session will now continue till July 15.

State parliamentary affairs minister Ravjot Singh presented the report regarding the recommendation made by the business advisory committee, which was passed by the House.

According to the programme, legislative business will be conducted on July 14 and 15.

The two-day special session began on Thursday and was adjourned after obituary references that lasted 11 minutes.

As the proceedings began on the second day of the special session on Friday, leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa raised the issue of the murder of businessman Sanjay Verma in Abohar on July 7 by three assailants and demanded a discussion on the issue. Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan told Bajwa that they will get enough time to raise their issues. He said since it is a special session, there is no Zero Hour. Bajwa and other party MLAs rushed to the well of the House, raising the law and order issue in the state. In the meantime, Sandhwan said the ongoing session has been extended by two days following the recommendation of the House business advisory committee (BAC).

After the Congress MLAs came back to their seats, a heated exchange took place between cabinet minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Bajwa after the AAP leader alleged that the Congress had allegedly patronised gangsters. Bajwa alleged that he was not allowed to reply to Cheema’s allegations and along with other MLAs again reached the well and raised slogans against the state government. The Speaker asked the protesting Congress MLAs whether they have anything to say about the BAC recommendations.

However, they did not reply and staged a walkout.