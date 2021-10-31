Punjab assembly will pass SKM suggestions in toto: CM on scrapping farm laws

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday spoke to farm union leader Balbir Singh Rajewal to seek suggestions on what should be included in the state government’s proposal to scrap the Centre’s contentious agriculture laws in the upcoming assembly session.

A special assembly session has been convened on November 8 to oppose Centre’s notification extending the BSF jurisdiction besides “repealing the three black farm laws”.

Channi shared a video of his conversation with Rajewal on Twitter. He can be heard telling the farm leader to share guidelines on behalf of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to pass them in the Vidhan Sabha. SKM is a coalition of over 40 farmers’ unions to coordinate the agitation against the three central legislations.

“The government will pass recommendations of the SKM in toto,” said Channi, claiming that he had suggested to scrap the bills in the Vidhan Sabha during the previous Congress regime (led by Captain Amarinder Singh) as well.

“I had sought to reject the three bills but the government officials threatened the dispensation that if Punjab opposes the bills, the Centre might impose President’s rule in the state. But I am not bothered about my government on this issue,” he said.

Stop misleading farmers: Capt

Reacting to Channi’s claims, Captain told him to stop misleading farmers on the issue.

“Even my government did all this. We spoke to farm leaders on these laws and passed our own legislations in the assembly too. However, the governor is sitting on them and he will sit on any new law too. Please, don’t mislead the farmers with false promises,” said the former chief minister on Twitter.