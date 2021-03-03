Punjab assembly zero hour: SAD seeks case against Capt, Jakhar for father-son suicide
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday demanded registration of a case against chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar and cooperation minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa in a debt-ridden father-son duo’s suicide in the state.
Raising the farm debt issue during the zero hour of the state assembly on day two of the budget session, SAD MLA Bikram Singh Majithia said the farmer-son duo had committed suicide due to the failure of the state government to waive their farm loan. “In their suicide notes, the duo said their loan was from a cooperative society, but it was not waived by the state government, he said, showing copies of the suicide notes left behind by the father and son.
The father-son duo of Mahadipur village of Hoshiarpur district had committed suicide last month by consuming poison to protest against the central government’s attitude on the farmers’ stir, besides blaming the Punjab government for not waiving their loan.
The Akali legislator said the Congress government had promised to waive loans taken by farmers from banks, cooperative societies and financial institutions, but their loan was not written off. “The government as well as Congress should be held accountable for this,” he said. Accusing the Congress of cheating the farmers, he sought registration of case against the chief minister and Jakhar. He also sought a government job for one family member of the duo.
Need to maintain decorum of House: Sandhu
Kharar MLA Kanwar Sandhu stressed the need to maintain decorum of the House, drawing attention towards the slogan-shouting and protests by members during the governor’s speech on the opening day of the session.
He said that copies of the governor’s address were torn, some members rode bicycles to travel to the state assembly and there were some other protests. “Is there no difference between what happens outside and inside the House? There should be decorum in the House. What are we trying to show?” said the suspended AAP legislator, pointing to newspaper headlines on Monday’s proceedings. Members from the treasury benches thumped their desks to appreciate his suggestion.
Demand for probe into Mohali land deal
Leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema also demanded a probe into the auction of 31 acres of prime land of a liquidated private firm, JCT, in Mohali (SAS Nagar) where the government had the first right. Calling it a scam, he said the land was sold to private companies for ₹92 crore whereas its market worth was roughly ₹400 crore. There was involvement of some officers and dealers in this transaction and the state government needed to look into the matter, he demanded, raising the controversial land deal.
During the zero hour, SAD MLA Harinder Pal Singh Chandumajra drew the attention of the House towards the deepening financial crisis of Punjabi University, Patiala.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kotkapura firing: Faridkot court denies pre-arrest bail to ex-Punjab DGP Saini
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Behbal Kalan firing: HC grants anticipatory bail to Saini, Umranangal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Question hour: Repair of link roads will be completed by next year: Amarinder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab assembly zero hour: SAD seeks case against Capt, Jakhar for father-son suicide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teachers’ protest: Panjab University postpones all exams scheduled on March 4
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prashant Kishor appointed political adviser to Punjab CM , gets cabinet rank
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SAD workers marching to gherao Punjab Vidhan Sabha face water cannons
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Illegal distillery busted in Ajnala, 3 women among 8 held with 110 tonne lahan, 1,780 litre liquor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccination for senior citizens starts on tardy note across J&K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prashant Kishor returns as Capt’s principal adviser with cabinet rank
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alignment on cards to bump up speed on Kalka-Shimla track
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid infections in Himachal see 168% increase in a week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
British-era water supply structures crumbling in Ambala Cantt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of MC polls in Himachal, BJP attempts to mend fences with Dhumal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh: February gone by was hottest in 7 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox