Punjab assembly zero hour: SAD seeks case against Capt, Jakhar for father-son suicide

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday demanded registration of a case against chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar and cooperation minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa in a debt-ridden father-son duo’s suicide in the state.

Raising the farm debt issue during the zero hour of the state assembly on day two of the budget session, SAD MLA Bikram Singh Majithia said the farmer-son duo had committed suicide due to the failure of the state government to waive their farm loan. “In their suicide notes, the duo said their loan was from a cooperative society, but it was not waived by the state government, he said, showing copies of the suicide notes left behind by the father and son.

The father-son duo of Mahadipur village of Hoshiarpur district had committed suicide last month by consuming poison to protest against the central government’s attitude on the farmers’ stir, besides blaming the Punjab government for not waiving their loan.

The Akali legislator said the Congress government had promised to waive loans taken by farmers from banks, cooperative societies and financial institutions, but their loan was not written off. “The government as well as Congress should be held accountable for this,” he said. Accusing the Congress of cheating the farmers, he sought registration of case against the chief minister and Jakhar. He also sought a government job for one family member of the duo.

Need to maintain decorum of House: Sandhu

Kharar MLA Kanwar Sandhu stressed the need to maintain decorum of the House, drawing attention towards the slogan-shouting and protests by members during the governor’s speech on the opening day of the session.

He said that copies of the governor’s address were torn, some members rode bicycles to travel to the state assembly and there were some other protests. “Is there no difference between what happens outside and inside the House? There should be decorum in the House. What are we trying to show?” said the suspended AAP legislator, pointing to newspaper headlines on Monday’s proceedings. Members from the treasury benches thumped their desks to appreciate his suggestion.

Demand for probe into Mohali land deal

Leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema also demanded a probe into the auction of 31 acres of prime land of a liquidated private firm, JCT, in Mohali (SAS Nagar) where the government had the first right. Calling it a scam, he said the land was sold to private companies for ₹92 crore whereas its market worth was roughly ₹400 crore. There was involvement of some officers and dealers in this transaction and the state government needed to look into the matter, he demanded, raising the controversial land deal.

During the zero hour, SAD MLA Harinder Pal Singh Chandumajra drew the attention of the House towards the deepening financial crisis of Punjabi University, Patiala.