Punjab averse to increasing retirement age of PU teachers: Centre to HC

The Centre has told the Punjab and Haryana high court that the Punjab government is averse to increasing the retirement age of Panjab University (PU) teachers from 60 to 65 years. The affidavit comes in the wake of the high court asking the Centre to take a decision in this regard, an order passed in August 2025 while hearing an appeal from PU teachers. (HT File)

These submissions have been made by the Centre in an affidavit filed seeking more time to take a decision on this. The affidavit comes in the wake of the high court asking the Centre to take a decision in this regard, an order passed in August 2025 while hearing an appeal from PU teachers.

Centre seeks more time to decide age of retirement

Appearing for the Centre, Additional Solicitor General of India, Satya Pal Jain, said the matter is under the active consideration of the Government of India but it needs more time to take a final decision on the issue and it is consulting all the stakeholders. He filed an affidavit of Under Secretary, Ministry of Education, Sanjay Kumar in this regard.

He informed the Bench that the Punjab government has opposed the proposal of enhancing the retirement age of PU teachers from 60 to 65 years. Since other stakeholders have also to be consulted, including the financial consideration, therefore, he sought two months’ time to enable the Government of India to take a final decision. He also said that PU is an inter-state body corporate under the Punjab Reorganisation Act stakeholders such as Punjab are to be consulted before taking a final decision. The matter has been deferred for January 21.