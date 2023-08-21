Punjab Basketball Association felicitates players, coaches

Punjab Basketball Association felicitated national, international-level basketball players, including Arjuna Awardees, at a ceremony organised at Guru Nanak Stadium on Sunday evening. PBA honours National, International & Arjuna Awardees Players in Basketball at Ludhiana in Ludhiana on Monday, August 21, 2023. (HT Photo)

The association praised the efforts of the players as well as sports promoters and coaches.

International basketball players, including Amritpal Singh and Amyjot Singh, who represented India at the Asian and Commonwealth Games were among those honoured at the event,

Gurbaz Singh and Sarabjit Singh Bhullar, who have represented the Indian senior and junior basketball team respectively were also felicitated.

Meanwhile, cash prizes were awarded to members of teams that secured gold medals at the 72nd senior national team and the youth nationals (U-17) held in Udaipur and Indore respectively. Members of the girls’ team that secured a bronze at the junior national were also honoured.

The event also celebrated the success of Arjuna awardees Sajjan Singh Cheema, Ajmer Singh, Suman Sharma, Parminder Singh Bhandal and former senior international player Parminder Singh.

The association also appreciated the efforts of the promoters including Avatar Singh, Bahadur Singh and Sukhpal Singh Grewal and coaches, including Rajinder Singh (men’s senior coach), Saloni (women’s coach), Narinderpal, Sukhwinder Singh, and Ravinder Gill. Amarjot Singh Maavi, an international basketball coach and referee, received recognition for his role in promoting the sport in the region.

The function was attended by PBA president RS Gill , senior vice president Yurinder Singh Hayer and other dignitaries.

RS Gill and association general secretary Teja Singh Dhaliwal emphasised the need for corporate and business entities to join hands in promoting basketball under their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. This collaborative effort aims to empower Punjab’s youth to shine at national and international stages.

