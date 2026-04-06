Punjab: Bathinda village police post staff shifted over alleged inaction against peddlers

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday ordered the transfer of all staff at the Kot Shamir police post in Bathinda after a sarpanch alleged police inaction against drug peddlers. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday ordered the transfer of all staff at the Kot Shamir police post in Bathinda after a sarpanch alleged police inaction against drug peddlers. (@msisodia X)

Police authorities confirmed that the entire team of 11 police personnel, including three assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), four senior constables, one constable and three home guards, has been transferred to Mansa district.

CM took action during a meeting with the party workers and district officials this morning. During the meeting, Gulabgarh sarpanch Lakha Singh raised the issue of easy drug availability and complained that despite previous complaints, the local police authorities had not taken firm action.

The sarpanch also highlighted at least one death due to a drug overdose to allege rampant drug trafficking.

Deputy inspector general (DIG), Bathinda range, Harjeet Singh, said that after an immediate shifting of staff, a departmental probe was also ordered against the station house officer (SHO) of Sada police station, under which jurisdiction Kot Shamir police post falls.

DIG clarified that no police personnel were suspended, adding that the action was based on an oral complaint of the sarpanch.

“Initial probe shows that no drug-related death was reported recently. Gulabgarh is not on the district police’s narcotic hotspot list, but an investigation has been ordered following serious allegations that were levelled today,” added the DIG.