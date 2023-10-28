Punjab being forced to give water to other states: Oppn leaders

Four days ahead of the scheduled open debate on issues pertaining to Punjab to be held in Ludhiana on November 1, experts and leaders from the opposition parties in Punjab cutting across party lines came on one stage to discuss the issue of Punjab waters and Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) in light of recent Supreme Court judgement which ordered the Centre to conduct a survey of the canal. No one from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was present at the seminar. Punjab Opposition leaders during a seminar in Chandigarh on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The seminar titled ‘Punjab’s water: Unmasking the Crisis’ was organised by Sarthi NGO and Congress MLA and former Indian Hockey captain Pargat Singh at Panjab University.

Experts and leaders in one voice said that Punjab has been made the victim of political conspiracy and was being pressurised to give water to Haryana through SYL against the Constitutional provisions and the riparian rights.

Among the politicians who attended the seminar included former chief minister Charanjit Channi, former cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Bajwa, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, Shiromani Akali Dal leaders Bikram Majithia and Dr Daljeet Cheema, Sangrur MP Simranjeet Singh Mann, former Union minister Balwant Singh Ramoowalia, former MP Jagmeet Brar, gangster-turned-politician Lakha Sidhana, former MP Dharamvira Gandhi, former registrar Baba Farid University of Life Sciences Dr Pyare Lal Garg, senior advocate Rajwinder Singh Bains and senior journalists.

“This issue is a matter of life and existence. It may seem a radical idea but Punjab should stop giving water to Rajasthan. When Rajasthan will move court against us only then we can make the Supreme Court understand about the availability of water with us,” Gandhi said.

In his speech, Jakhar said if SYL was forcefully built, blood would flow through this canal, not water. “It’s not any threat to someone, but Punjabis have always been at the forefront of fighting for our rights. Court’s judgements cannot be always right,” he said.

Channi said every political party in Punjab, be it SAD or the Congress, have taken steps to thwart SYL completion as it was against the interest of the state.

“However, chief minister (Bhagwant) Mann should now understand that it’s not the time for the blame game. It’s time to act as the chief minister. Mere pointing fingers at us won’t do anything,” said Channi.

