Punjab: Bhatia assumes charges as Amritsar mayor, Cong protests

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Jatinder Singh Moti Bhatia assumed charge as the Amritsar mayor on Tuesday amid protests by Congress councillors. The newly elected mayor of Amritsar Jatinder Singh Moti Bhatia. (HT Photo)

The party had named Bhatia as the mayor, Priyanka Sharma as the senior deputy mayor and Aneeta Rani as the deputy mayor on Monday even as the Congress cried foul and alleged that no voting was held.

The Congress had emerged the single-largest party in the House, winning 40 out of 85 seats in the municipal elections in December. It also had the support one Independent councillor, taking its tally in the House to 41. The AAP, which has 24 councillors, had the additional support of seven of its MLAs who enjoy voting rights as ex officio members of the House. Besides, the AAP also managed to secure the support of seven out of the eight independent councillors, while two of the nine BJP councillors also extended support to it. With this, AAP claimed to have increased its tally in the House to 40.

On Tuesday, Congress’ rank and file gathered at Bhandari bridge and staged a dharna, claiming the AAP government had misused the state machinery to bag the top three posts in the House, and said they will move the high court.

The Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) also submitted a memorandum to the governor, raising concerns over the “subversion of democratic process” in the mayoral elections.

A delegation of Congress leaders, led by PPCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa, alleged the violation of constitutional principles and manipulation in election results.

“The Congress, with a clear majority of 41 elected councillors and the support of four others, had a total of 45 votes, ensuring a strong mandate to elect its mayor and other office-bearers. However, the AAP, with only 31 councillors and support from six MLAs, managed to secure 37 votes and install their candidates, raising serious questions about the fairness of the election,” the party claimed.

Cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, who was present when Bhatia assumed charge, said, “If they (Congress) can move high court, we also know the way to the court. We also have lawyers.”

“Whenever the Congress faces a defeat, their leaders start crying foul. The voting process was duly followed in the election of Amritsar mayor. Voting was done through show of hands, and the process was videographed,” he added.

(With inputs from HT Chandigarh)

City’s cleanliness, development my priority, says mayor Bhatia

Surjit Singh

surjit.singh@htlive.com

Amritsar Jatinder Singh Moti Bhatia, a Congress turncoat, is the second Sikh mayor of Amritsar city. He was earlier a Congress councillor and a member of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s core team. In 2022, after the change of guard in the state, the local businessman joined the ruling AAP. He succeeds Karamjit Singh Rintu, who had also switched to the AAP in 2022 from Congress. Excerpts from an interview.

What will be your priorities as Amritsar mayor?

My priority would be to solve problems of drinking water availability, sewerage system, lifting of garbage and sanitation etc. We will also work on the holistic development of the holy city, where thousands of devotees come daily to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple.

What are the immediate challenges before you?

The fiscal crunch, lack of revenue generation sources and the staff shortage are pressing issues. We will deliberate with experts and senior party leaders to tackle these challenges. We will also seek the help of the state government.

Will you fulfil the AAP’s pre-poll guarantees?

The guarantees, which are to be fulfilled by the municipal corporation, will be delivered on priority. The remaining guarantees will be fulfilled by our government. We will act as a bridge between the government and the people of Amritsar to ensure the overall development of the city.

Your take on the Congress moving HC to challenge your election as mayor.

The factionalism-ridden Congress was in no position to secure the top post, so they are crying foul. The controversy is baseless. Can leaders not be elected unanimously? They have already moved the high court. Doing so is their right. We will also counter them in court.

What will you do about Bhagtanwala garbage dump, the biggest blot on the cleanliness of the city?

Bhagtanwale garbage dump is turning out to be an eyesore in Amritsar owing to the negligence and insincerity of previous governments in the state. I will take up this issue with the state government. Besides, the long-standing issue of the polluted Tung Bhai Bala drain will also be resolved on priority.