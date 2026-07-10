Why Benjamin Netanyahu wants Argentina to win the 2026 World Cup and it has absolutely nothing to do with Lionel Messi

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly said that he wants Argentina to win the FIFA World Cup 2026. However, the reason is not what many football fans might expect. During an appearance on The Mojo Podcast hosted by Israeli comedian Ben Ben Baruch, Netanyahu said his support for Argentina is mainly because of Argentine President Javier Milei, not team captain Lionel Messi. Netanyahu backs Argentina at FIFA World Cup 2026, but his real superstar is not Messi (Photo by ilia YEFIMOVICH / AFP) (AFP)

When asked whether Messi was the reason behind his backing of the defending world champions, Netanyahu quickly rejected that idea and instead praised Milei, calling him a “superstar” and a close friend of Israel. The comments have drawn attention because they connect a major sporting event with a political friendship between two world leaders.

Why Benjamin Netanyahu backs Javier Milei over Lionel Messi? The exchange took place during a conversation on The Mojo Podcast. Netanyahu himself brought up Argentina when discussing the World Cup. “I look for Argentina in the World Cup. You know why?” Netanyahu asked.

When the host replied, “Messi?”, the Israeli Prime Minister answered, “No, before Messi, Milei. He’s a superstar.”

Netanyahu then went on to explain why he holds the Argentine president in such high regard.

“He’s a star. He’s a superstar, he really is, by adopting a free economy,” Netanyahu said. He also highlighted Milei’s relationship with Israel, adding, “But Milei is a great friend of Israel.”