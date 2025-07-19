Punjab: Bishnoi-Brar aide Ravi Rajgarh held in Ludhiana

Khanna police on Friday arrested Rajveer Singh alias Ravi Rajgarh, a key associate of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, from the Doraha area in Punjab. Wanted in over 15 serious criminal cases, Ravi is considered an ‘A-category’ gangster and has been under investigation for his suspected role in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, police said. Rajveer Singh (HT)

Khanna superintendent of police (SP) Pawanjit Chaudhary said Ravi had come to Doraha to meet his father, a village sarpanch reportedly preparing to travel abroad.

“Acting on a tip-off, police teams surrounded the area and intercepted Ravi as he attempted to flee. He was arrested after a brief chase, and a loaded .30 bore pistol was recovered from his possession. He has been remanded in police custody for two days,” he said.

Ravi has long been on the radar of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), especially for allegedly supplying weapons to the shooters involved in Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder. The NIA had earlier raided his house in Rajgarh village twice, but he evaded arrest.

A police source said Ravi played a key role in helping Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, Anmol Bishnoi, escape to Dubai using a fake passport. He allegedly paid ₹25 lakh to an agent based in Ludhiana’s Transport Nagar who arranged forged documents from Jaipur, the source said.

Police are now examining Ravi’s broader role in the network, and further arrests are likely as investigations continue.