Punjab BJP chief urges PM Modi to name Adampur airport after Guru Ravidas

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to name Adampur airport in Jalandhar after Guru Ravidas. Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to fulfil the long-pending demand of the people to name the Adampur airport after the 15th-century preacher Guru Ravidas. (HT file photo)

During his last poll rally in Hoshiarpur on May 30, Modi said it was his wish that the Adampur airport be named after Guru Ravidas. The PM had then said the welfare of the poor was his government’s priority and in this Guru Ravidas is a big inspiration.

The Adampur airport in Jalandhar serves Punjab’s Doaba region. Modi had virtually inaugurated the airport’s new terminal building on March 10.

In a letter on Thursday, Jakhar congratulated Modi on becoming Prime Minister for the third time.

“Your momentous third term in office as Prime Minister of India has provided new vigour to the people of the country, especially the constituents of Punjab, who see you as an embodiment of Viksit Bharat. On behalf of the people of Punjab, I would like to congratulate you on this historic rare feat,” Jakhar said.

“I take this opportunity to draw your attention towards two issues that have a deep emotional-spiritual bearing on the minds of people. These issues also find resonance with your commitment towards society,” he said.

Jakhar said, “The renaming of the Adampur Airport after the 15th-century spiritual leader Guru Ravidas, as already expressed by you during your recent visit to Punjab, will go a long way to underpin the ethos of spirituality in the diversity that binds India. This has also been a long-pending demand from the people of Punjab.”

Jakhar also requested Modi that since the Guru Ravidas temple in Tughlakabad in Delhi was to be rebuilt, it would be worthwhile to consider developing the area around the temple into a garden. “This will enhance the shrine’s appeal without tinkering with the layout. This will inspire people from all over to soak in the egalitarian preaching of the revered saint,” the Punjab BJP chief said.