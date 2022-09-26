Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab BJP core committee meeting: Capt Amarinder vows to strengthen party

Punjab BJP core committee meeting: Capt Amarinder vows to strengthen party

chandigarh news
Updated on Sep 26, 2022 10:35 PM IST

Capt Amarinder said he doesn’t know how long the people of Punjab will tolerate AAP government. He took a dig at CM Bhagwant Mann for bringing confidence motion in Punjab assembly.

Chandigarh, India September 26: Capt Amrinder Singh being welcomed along with Punjab president Ashwani Sharma and others during the BJP Punjab Core committee meeting at bjp Punjab office in sector 37 Chandigarh on Monday, September 26, 2022. Photo by Ravi Kumar/ Hindustan Times (HT photo (Ravi Kumar))
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh attended the core committee meeting of the Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party headquarters in Chandigarh on Monday and alleged that Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha is serving as the proxy Chief Minister.

“Chadha is running the show in Punjab. AAP government has brought shame to Punjab. Raghav Chaddha is functioning as a proxy chief minister. Everybody knows what he (Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann) did in Germany,” said Amarinder.

The former chief minister said he doesn’t know how long the people of Punjab will tolerate the AAP government. Amarinder also took dig at chief minister Bhagwant Mann for bringing confidence motion in Punjab assembly. “If a chief minister had to bring confidence motion within six months of coming into power, what can be more funny then this, “ said the former chief minister.

Amarinder signalled that he will actively be involved in the state politics and would make collective efforts to strengthen the party in the state.

“When I had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi after quitting the Congress, I conveyed him that I don’t want to hang my boots and want to serve Punjab”, said Amarinder.

On Congress’s political drama in Rajasthan, he said, “I am with the BJP. I am not concerned about what is happening in the Congress,” the veteran politician said amid a massive crisis facing the grand old party in Rajasthan.

On names of corrupt MLAs who had worked under him, he said, I will reveal the names of Congress leaders involved in illicit mining to the vigilance department, if required,” he added.

BJP state chief Ashwani Sharma announced that the party would be organising a Lok Vidhan Sabha parallel to Punjab Government’s session on Tuesday.

BJP has also written a letter to Speaker Vidhan Sabha to bring a resolution to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for naming Chandigarh Airport on the name of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Monday, September 26, 2022
