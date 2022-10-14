Punjab | BJP leader arrested for making derogatory remarks against woman

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was arrested in Jalandhar on Thursday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against a woman on Facebook in 2017. The accused has been identified as Pardeep Khullar.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Jalandhar West, Sheetal Angural is also among the eight accused in the case.

The complainant, a resident of Jalandhar, had accused Sheetal, Pardeep and others of making derogatory remarks against her on Facebook, that she claimed had led to her reputation and character being tarnished.

The case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, Division Number 6 station house officer Sukhdev Singh said. He added that the accused has been sent to judicial custody.