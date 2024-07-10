Punjab BJP office in Chandigarh receives 3 threat letters with suspicious substance

The Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Sector 37 has filed a complaint with the Chandigarh Police after receiving three threat letters, accompanied by a pouch containing a powdered substance suspected to be some sort of “explosive”. One of the letters, accompanied by a pouch containing a powdered substance suspected to be some sort of “explosive”, that was received at the Punjab BJP office in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Though the letters were received on July 2, these were opened on Monday following which the police were alerted.

According to party officials, the letters targeted leaders including Manjinder Sirsa, Tejinder Singh Saran, and Parminder Brar and threatened them of harm if they did not disassociate from the BJP.

Tejinder Singh Saran, former state secretary of BJP Chandigarh, confirmed the developments and said the letters bore a Faridkot stamp.

A team of the Chandigarh Police visited the spot and took custody of the letters as well as the powdered substance and sent it to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) for examination.

Saran said the letters were sent by a group identifying as the Khalistani Zindabaad Force and included names of Khalistani and Kashmiri terrorists.

Saran described the letters’ contents as highly derogatory towards India, the BJP, and its members. Saran has also forwarded a copy of the letter to Union home minister Amit Shah, urging for a thorough investigation. He has requested appropriate security measures to ensure his safety while carrying out party activities and social work.

Additionally, copies of the complaint were sent to the director generals of Punjab and Chandigarh Police.