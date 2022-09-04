Punjab: Body found on railway bridge in Phillaur
No address proof has been found on the body, making it difficult to identify the deceased, police said
Body of a man in his mid 30s was found on a railway bridge in Phillaur on Sunday, police said.
A cop said that information was received regarding a body on a railway bridge. “When we reached the spot, a man was found dead, whose body has been sent to the civil hospital for 72 hours so that the family of the deceased could be contacted. No address proof has been found on the body, making it difficult to identify the deceased,” he added.
U.P.: Ways for better implementation of Juvenile Justice, POCSO Acts discussed
A daylong zonal conference covering 14 districts was on Sunday held to discuss the ways to ensure effective implementation of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. The Judicial Training and Research Institute, in association with UNICEF, Lucknow, under the aegis of the High Court Juvenile Justice Committee, Lucknow, organised the conference on JTRI campus.
Speeding, reckless driving led to 72.38% road accidents in Ludhiana
Speeding and reckless driving lead to 275 (72.38%) of the 380 fatalities in road mishaps reported from Ludhiana , as per the National Crime Record Bureau report 2021. As many as 478 road mishaps were reported last year. A total of 22 people died in as many mishaps caused by animals in the past year. Stationary vehicles claimed nine lives in 10 road mishaps. As many as 169 people also suffered injuries.
₹1,000 cr PepsiCo plant to come up at Naini in U.P.’s Prayagraj: Minister
As part of the state government's efforts to revive and develop Naini Industrial Area of Prayagraj, Varun Beverages—the second largest bottling company of PepsiCo's beverages in the world outside the USA—will soon set up its plant in Saraswati Hi-Tech City in Naini, said U.P. minister for industrial development, export promotion, NRI and investment promotion Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi'. Soon the allotment letter will be given to Varun Beverages (Pepsi Company).
Govt receives 12,000 suggestions & objections for sale of wine at supermarkets
The state excise commissionerate has received over 12,000 suggestions and objections from different individuals and organisations regarding the state cabinet's January 2022 decision, allowing the sale of wine at supermarkets and grocery shops having premises spread over 1,000 square feet. Of the 12,000, around 7,500 suggestions are positive with changes suggested whereas the remaining 4,500 are not in favour of the decision, government sources said.
Ludhiana | Public banks’ staffers oppose privatisation
Criticising the Union government's proposal to privatise public sector banks, a two-day conference by the All-India Bank Employees' Association commenced at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan on Sunday. General secretary of the Central Bank of India Employees' Union (Chandigarh zone) Gurmeet Singh claimed that by giving concessions to the big companies/corporate houses, the Union government is pushing the public sector banks into losses.
