Punjab border areas crawl back to normalcy but guard up

After three days of anxiety and fear, calm prevailed in Punjab, especially in the border areas on Sunday following the announcement of the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Customers seen at an eatery as people resume normal activities, a day after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire along the Line of Control in Amritsar on Sunday. (PTI)

Authorities have asked people to resume their normal activities and maintain calm.

On Sunday morning, the district administration in Amritsar asked people to resume their normal routine. The Jalandhar district administration also said there was nothing to worry about and work could resume as usual. However, the district administrations in many border areas, including Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, and Ferozepur, have asked the residents to voluntarily switch off the lights at night and stay inside.

Similar orders were also reported from Moga, Fazilka, Bathinda and Barnala districts of Punjab, which share a 553km border with Pakistan.

“Market to be closed at 7:30 pm as a precautionary measure in Fazilka,” Mandeep Kaur, additional deputy commissioner (general), Fazilka, said.

Jalandhar deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said: “All is well here in Jalandhar. According to the information received, there is nothing to worry about and work may resume as usual. Forces are on a constant vigil”.

In Amritsar, deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney along with police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar took a round of the city and its markets.

“Thank you to the brave and resilient people of Amritsar. We are incredibly proud of how each one of you responded with bravery, patience, and trust in one another and in the administration,” DC Sawhney posted on X.

Post the ceasefire announcement, many residents in Amritsar, Gurdaspur claimed to have seen projectiles in the sky on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Amritsar residents claimed to have heard explosions from the Khasa side, where a military base is situated. As per the last reports from Pathankot, the city and district remained on high alert overnight after reports of drone sightings.

“Over the past few days, we saw how Pakistan carried out drone attacks targeting several parts of Punjab and some other states. Let us hope that peace prevails, but if Pakistan again commits any misadventure, they will be given a stern reply,” said Amarjit Singh, a resident of Amritsar.

Another Amritsar resident, Pawan Kumar, said things are back to normal. Simran, from Pathankot, said: “Though there was anxiety among people over the last few days, we were confident that our armed forces were there to protect us against any Pakistani misadventure.”

Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla visited the airport. “Amritsar airport is the backbone of the local economy. Now, that calm has returned, I will demand the opening of this airport on a priority basis,” he said.

Bathinda district, which also reported several drone sights and projectile debris heaved a sigh of relief.

A resident of Burj Mehma village, Charanjit Singh, said that residents today got up with a smile on their faces. “Aaj bahut khushi wali gall hai (Today is a very happy day). There was a lot of tension in the area after a series of aerial attacks,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, the sarpanch of Kot Bhai village, Jgseer Singh, said the ceasefire has come as a relief. “At least six blasts in three days had made us fearful,” said the sarpanch. One person was killed and nine sustained injuries at Bathinda’s Aklia Kalan on the first day of Operation Sindoor on May 7.

Normalcy appeared to return in the border districts of Ferozepur and Fazilka on Sunday, but people, who had evacuated to safer places, said they would wait and watch before returning.

“We can’t trust Pakistan. It wouldn’t be feasible for us to evacuate again with women, children, and valuables in the event of another emergency. So, we will stay put in safer areas over the next few days. If conditions continue to improve, we’ll return home,” said Satwant Singh of the border village Tendiwala, situated almost next to the Indo-Pak border in Ferozepur.

Jaswant Singh of the border village Pakka Chisti, located 12 km from Fazilka, also echoed similar sentiments.

“I have called my family back from Barnala. We hope that the situation remains peaceful,” Rakesh Sharma, an industrialist in Ferozepur, said.