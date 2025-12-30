Punjab: Brace for severe cold, fog in next 48 hrs, IMD issues alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Punjab for the next 48 hours, warning that the extreme weather is likely to continue across the state for another four to five days. Visitors walk along heritage street on a foggy morning in Amritsar on Monday (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

There was no let-up in the severe cold across Punjab on Monday as dense fog enveloped most parts of the state, sharply reducing visibility, the meteorological department said. Ballowal Saunkhri in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district was the coldest place in Punjab at 2.4 degrees Celsius.

According to the country’s nodal weather agency’s forecast, Punjab’s day temperatures (maximum temperatures) are expected to dip further over the next three to four days, intensifying the winter chill.

“Rainfall activity is also likely to dampen New Year’s Eve celebrations, as the state may witness light to moderate rain owing to the influence of a western disturbance,’ the Met predicted.

A thick blanket of fog enveloped many areas in the state on Monday, reducing visibility levels. Dense fog was witnessed in many areas, including Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot, and Mohali.

Issuing an advisory to people to avoid travel during morning and evening hours, IMD warned that visibility in some districts could drop to zero.

“Dense fog is also expected to severely disrupt air and rail services. Train services are likely to run behind schedule, while flights may be delayed or cancelled due to very dense fog,” a senior IMD official said.

Amid prevailing foggy conditions, the minimum temperatures across Punjab ranged between 2 deg Celsius and 8 deg Celsius. “There was no major change in minimum temperatures over the past 24 hours. Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar was the coldest in the state on Monday, recording a minimum temperature of 2.4°C,” the official said.

The Met said that Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius, while Ludhiana logged 5.6 degrees Celsius. Patiala registered a low of 6.4 degrees Celsius. It added that Bathinda, Faridkot, and Gurdaspur recorded their respective minimum temperatures of 4.2, 4.9, and 4.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The IMD has further informed that a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from December 30. “Under its influence and interaction with lower-level easterly winds, isolated light rainfall is expected over Punjab between December 31 and January 1. Though the rainfall may temporarily improve fog conditions, deterioration is likely thereafter,” the advisory noted.

“In view of the approaching western disturbance in the western Himalayan region during December 30 to January 1, light to moderate rainfall is likely to set off from the western parts of Punjab and Haryana and extend to more areas, including Chandigarh, on December 31 and January 1, before decreasing subsequently,” the IMD forecast said.

Health experts warned that dense fog, which contains particulate matter and other pollutants, could aggravate respiratory ailments. “Prolonged exposure to dense fog may increase instances of wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath, particularly among people suffering from asthma, bronchitis, and other lung-related conditions,” a senior official from the Patiala health department said.

Mercury meter

SBS Nagar 2.4 deg C

Bathinda 4.2 deg C

Gurdaspur 4.3 deg C

Faridkot 4.9 deg C

Amritsar 5.5 deg C