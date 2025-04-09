Menu Explore
Punjab: BSF jawan injured in IED blast along Pak border in Gurdaspur

ByHT Correspondent, Gurdaspur
Apr 09, 2025 01:55 PM IST

As per information, a BSF party was undertaking an “area domination” patrol ahead of the border security fence during the night when it detected multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) with concealed wires “well inside” the Indian territory, the force said.

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was injured in an IED blast that occurred along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab, the force said in a statement on Wednesday. The incident took place on the intervening night of April 8-9 in Gurdaspur district, it said.

The IED blast took place along Pakistan border in Gurdaspur on the intervening night of April 8-9. (HT File)
The IED blast took place along Pakistan border in Gurdaspur on the intervening night of April 8-9. (HT File)

While cordoning off and sanitising the area, the detonating device of some of the IEDs, which was concealed, accidentally got triggered, resulting in a serious leg injury to a BSF jawan, it said.

The remaining IEDs were defused after daybreak, the force said.

The incident took place in the jurisdiction of the Dorangla police station.

While cordoning off and sanitising the area, the detonating device of some of the IEDs, which was concealed, accidentally got triggered, resulting in a serious leg injury to a BSF jawan, it said.

The remaining IEDs were defused after daybreak, the force said.

The incident took place in the jurisdiction of the Dorangla police station.

Follow Us On