Punjab: BSF, police recover arms from border area in Amritsar
ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Apr 19, 2025 05:06 AM IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police have recovered six pistols and 14 magazines from the border area of Amritsar following a search operation, an official said on Friday.
The joint search operation carried out on Thursday led to the recovery of a large packet wrapped in yellow colour adhesive tape with a metal wire ring attached to it from a field adjacent to Mahawa village in Amritsar district, a BSF spokesperson said. “Upon opening the packet, six pistols and 14 pistol magazines were found inside it,” the spokesperson added.