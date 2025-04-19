Menu Explore
Punjab: BSF, police recover arms from border area in Amritsar

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Apr 19, 2025 05:06 AM IST

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police have recovered six pistols and 14 magazines from the border area of Amritsar following a search operation, an official said on Friday.

The firearms recovered from Mahawa village in Amritsar on Friday. (ANI)
The joint search operation carried out on Thursday led to the recovery of a large packet wrapped in yellow colour adhesive tape with a metal wire ring attached to it from a field adjacent to Mahawa village in Amritsar district, a BSF spokesperson said. “Upon opening the packet, six pistols and 14 pistol magazines were found inside it,” the spokesperson added.

