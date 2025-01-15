Menu Explore
Punjab: BSF seizes over 8kg drone-dropped heroin near border village in Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Jan 16, 2025 06:02 AM IST

The Border Security Force on Wednesday recovered 15 packets of drone-dropped heroin weighing 8.560 kg along the International border in Amritsar district, according to a press statement.

The heroin packets seized by the BSF on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

According to an official release: “Acting on a tip-off by the BSF intelligence wing, the security personnel laid an ambush near the anticipated dropping zone in Balharwal village. At around 7:45 am, the ambush party heard a dropping sound and on searching the area, recovered 1 big packet (gross weight- 8.560 kg) which contained 15 smaller packets of heroin.”

As per the release, the packet was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape. “Five illumination strips and a steel ring were found attached with this packet, which indicates a possible case of drone dropping,” the BSF added in its release.

Earlier on January 12, the BSF had recovered a Glock pistol with a magazine and suspected heroin weighing 548gms from a farming field in the Ferozepur district.

