Punjab budget session question hour: No teacher in 26 Chabbewal, Garhshankar schools, says Congress MLA

Congress MLA Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal on Thursday said 26 schools in four blocks of Chabbewal and Garhshankar assembly constituency, represented by Punjab Vidhan Sabha deputy speaker Jai Kishan Singh Rori, were without teachers. He raised the issue during the question hour in the ongoing budget session. MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal showing chains during a media interaction. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Chabbewal asked the education minister about when adequate strength of teachers would be ensured in the schools. Reacting to it, education minister Harjot Singh Bains told the House that the government is making efforts to ensure full strength of teachers in ‘kandi’ belt schools. Bains said making the education sector the best among all states in the country is the priority of the government.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“A policy has been made to depute teachers in the ‘kandi’ belt and border areas, termed as disadvantage areas,” said the education minister.

Bains informed the House that 2,364 teachers have been recruited and the process for recruiting 5,994 more teachers is on. He added that the government has given ₹13.56 crore for development of schools, of which ₹2.5 crore has been spent on boundary walls of state-run schools.

Post-grad docs can apply for specialist posts in dept: Health minister

Answering a query from Congress MLA Avtar Henry Junior, health minister Dr Balbir Singh said the government has formed a mechanism under which doctors completing their post-graduation after MBBS can take part in the recruitment process to become a specialist doctor in the state’s health department.

AAP MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj asked revenue minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa about a policy for agricultural lands jointly owned by NRIs by allowing them to get land of their share registered in their names. In his reply, Jimpa said for division of an agricultural property unit, all shareholders should have a consensus and one co-owner, even if happens to be an NRI, cannot do it singlehandedly.

On a question raised by ruling party MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh about ownership of a portion of a public property, Company Bagh (also known as Ram Bagh), in Amritsar been leased out to a private company, local bodies minister Balkar Singh denied the development and said the portion has been allotted for development as an amusement park on lease. “Leasing a property also means shifting of ownership rights. The same company was earlier given the project for Circuit House in the holy city,” added Balkar Singh.

Govt seeks evacuation of Punjabis stuck in Russia

Punjab NRI affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal informed the House that the Punjab government has taken up the matter of evacuation of Punjab youth stuck in Russia with the Centre. The youths were forced to join the Russian army to fight against Ukraine.

Dhaliwal was responding to the matter raised by Congress MLA Pargat Singh who asked the state government to speed up efforts to bring the youths back to Punjab. Among Indian youths stuck in Russia, as per reports five are from Punjab.

SIDELIGHTS

Request of the day

Education minister Harjot Singh Bains asked the MLAs of his party and that of the Opposition not to forward requests for transfers of teachers as it disturbs the government system. He added that the government already has made a policy under which depending on the seniority, the teachers would automatically move closer to the stations of their choice.

Praise of the day

Health minister Dr Balbir Singh praised Congress MLA Avtar Henry Junior for the way he had put his question respecting the House. Henry politely asked the minister to depute specialist doctors in a hospital in his constituency.

Lighter moment of the day

The House burst into laughter as Aam Aadmi Party MLA Harmit Singh Pathanmajra on Thursday batted for allowing poppy cultivation in Punjab to “curb” the synthetic drugs menace, but the state government said it does not have any intention to do so. However, Punjab agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian replied that the state government does not intend to cultivate poppy in the state as it is also a form of drug. Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said there used to be opium vends in the state earlier and sought to know when they were shut.