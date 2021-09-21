Punjab bureaucratic reshuffle: 9 IAS, two PCS officers transferred

In its first major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Charanjit Singh Channi government on Tuesday issued the transfer orders of nine IAS and two PCS officers, posting three more officers in the new chief minister’s office.

Kamal Kishor Yadav, the commissioner-cum-director, information and public relations (I&PR), has been posted as secretary, I&PR, and in addition special principal secretary to the chief minister.

Showkat Ahmad Parray is the new additional principal secretary to the chief minister, while Mankanwal Singh Chahal has been posted as deputy principal secretary to the chief minister. Yadav and Parray are IAS officers of the 2007 and 2013 batches, respectively. Chahal is a 2016 batch PCS officer.

Out of CMO, Tejveer, Gurkirat Kirpal get new assignments

Tejveer Singh, who was principal secretary to the chief minister during the Capt Amarinder Singh government, has been posted as principal secretary, investment promotion, industries and commerce, information technology. Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, who was special principal secretary to CM at that time, is the new secretary, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, and in addition secretary, defence services welfare. Both Tejveer and Gurkirat Kirpal served in the chief minister’s office in the Capt Amarinder Singh government.

Dilip Kumar is the new principal secretary, science, technology and environment and in addition mission director, Tandrust Punjab, and in addition principal secretary, employment generation and training. Mohammad Tayyab has also been given the additional charge of chief executive officer, Punjab Waqf Board.

Sumeet Jarangal is the new director, information and public relations.

Isha replaces Girish Dayalan as Mohali DC

Isha, director general, school education, is the new deputy commissioner, Mohali, in place of Girish Dayalan whose posting orders will be issued later.

Harpreet Singh Sudan has been given the additional charge of mission director, Punjab Skill Development Mission.

Anil Gupta, PCS, has been posted as deputy secretary, personnel.