Punjab: Cabinet clears bill to form Ranjitgarh Development Authority

The Punjab cabinet on Monday gave its nod to the Ranjitgarh Development Authority (RDA) Bill, 2026, which provides for establishing an authority for planned, sustainable and ecotourism-oriented development of the Ranjit Sagar Dam and Shahpur Kandi Dam areas. The decision was taken at a meeting of the council of ministers chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Mann. (HT File)

The decision was taken at a meeting of the council of ministers chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Sharing this, the Chief Minister’s Office stated the Bill will provide for the establishment of the Ranjitgarh Development Authority (RDA) as a statutory body under the administrative control of the department of tourism and cultural affairs. RDA will have administrative, financial and regulatory powers for integrated development, land management, project implementation and destination governance.

The authority will be chaired by the chief minister, with the minister of tourism and cultural affairs as vice-chairman. An executive committee headed by the chief secretary will oversee its day-to-day functioning and interdepartmental coordination.

Amendment in Punjab Nursing Education Service Rules

The cabinet also cleared an amendment in the provisions of the Punjab Nursing Education Service Rules (Group B), 2016, to fill up posts of tutor in government nursing colleges in Patiala and Amritsar through promotion.

The posts will be filled from among staff nurses and nursing sisters, who have obtained an MSc (Nursing) in the specialty concerned. Preference will be given to candidates with one year of teaching experience in nursing education.

The cabinet also consented to the regularisation of the services of non-teaching staff working on a contractual basis under the Punjab Information and Communication Technology Education Society (PICTES). The employees to be regularised will receive the benefit under PICTES in the prescribed pay scales.

In another decision, the cabinet approved new posts of drivers in the office of the Punjab chief electoral officer, which have been created by surrendering (dissolving) posts of peons from the 19 permanent posts and one permanent post of moharrir (clerk/assistant).

The move was aimed at streamlining the functioning of the office of Punjab CEO, the statement said.