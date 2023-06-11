Punjab cabinet gives nod to regularise services of over 14,000 teachers

BATHINDA : The Punjab cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of chief minister Bhagwant Mann in Mansa on Saturday, gave nod to regularise the services of over 14,000 contractual teachers. The Punjab cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of chief minister Bhagwant Mann in Mansa on Saturday, gave nod to regularise the services of over 14,000 contractual teachers

Of the total 14,239 contractual and temporary teachers, whose services will be regularised, 7,902 have completed 10 and more years in service, Mann said. The remaining 6,337 teachers are those who have gaps in regular service because of “unavoidable circumstances”, he said.

“Because of the gap, these teachers could not complete 10 years of service. We decided that the gap will also be counted and with this, these 6,337 teachers will also be regularised,” the CM added.

The regularised teachers will get salary, perks and holidays as per the state government policy, the chief minister said.

It was the third time that the cabinet meeting was held out of Chandigarh. The AAP government had earlier held similar meetings in Ludhiana and Jalandhar.

Cabinet proposes 10-yr jail for fraud by chit fund firms

In another decision, the cabinet decided to propose strict action against chit fund companies found involved in duping people.

Mann cited the example of ‘Pearls Group’, which had allegedly cheated many people in various parts of the country, including Punjab, by illegally operating different investment schemes.

“There are many chit fund companies which dupe people and for these, we will bring an amendment in the law for proposing punishment of up to 10 years,” he said.

Later, an official statement said to tighten noose around fraudulent financial institutions, the cabinet gave nod to frame “The Punjab Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Rules 2023”.

There has been a mushroom growth of financial establishments in the country in the recent past, which are duping the people, particularly the middle class and the poorer, by making impracticable or commercially unviable promises, or by offering highly attractive rates of interest, or rewards, with the intention of defrauding the investors, it said.

In fact, many of such financial establishments have intentionally failed to return the deposits on maturity, or to pay interest, or to render any specified service offered against such deposits, the statement said.

Therefore, it was felt necessary to provide for a suitable legislation in the state for the protection of interests of depositors in the financial establishments, it said.

It has been considered to regulate and to impose restrictions on such financial establishments in order to curb the unscrupulous activities of such financial establishments, it added.

‘The Punjab Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Rules 2023’ will make the promoter, partner, director, manager, member, employee or any other person responsible for the management of, or conducting the business, or affairs of, liable for misdeeds of such financial establishments, the statement said.

Nod to accept recommendations of Sixth Punjab Finance Commission

The cabinet also gave approval to accept recommendations of the Sixth Punjab Finance Commission for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26, including the devolution of a 3.5% share of state net own tax revenue to local bodies and panchayati raj institutions.

Consent to merge PUNSUP, PAFC with PUNGRAIN

To enhance the efficiency of Punjab State Grains Procurement Corporation Limited (PUNGRAIN) and to further streamline the procurement of foodgrains in the state, the cabinet also gave its consent to merge Punjab Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (PUNSUP) and Punjab Agro FoodGrains Corporation Limited (PAFC) with PUNGRAIN.

PUNGRAIN, a state agency procures wheat and paddy for the central poll in Punjab at minimum support price (MSP) and norms announced by the Union ministry of food and distribution.

The cabinet also gave consent for sending the case of four life convicts for seeking their premature release from jails in the state. After the nod of the cabinet under Article 163 of the Constitution of India, these special remission/premature release cases will be submitted to the Punjab governor under Article 161 of the Constitution for consideration, the statement said.

The cabinet gave its consent for sending the case of four prisoners seeking the premature release of life convicts confined in various Punjab jails.

The cabinet also approved enhancing compensation to victims who lose their life due to stray animals from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh. A policy for controlling the menace of stray cattle will soon be framed, the CM said.

It also cleared the creation of 485 posts of house doctors in the health and family welfare department and 1,445 posts of paramedics.

Protests outside venue

Punjab government employees held a protest march leading to Bachat Bhawan, the venue of the cabinet meeting, demanding implementation of the old pension scheme.

Police detained several protesters who wanted to rush to Bachat Bhawan.

Balkaur Singh, father of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala also arrived to meet the CM but he was not allowed to enter the premises.

Officials said Balkaur had no prior appointment with the CM and no public meeting was scheduled at the meeting venue.

Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nanak Singh escorted Balkaur, who is under the security of the Punjab Police, to his office in the adjoining campus.

Balkaur has been critical of the AAP government after his son was killed in May last year.