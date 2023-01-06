Punjab cabinet meet: Owners of scrapped vehicles to get tax rebate on purchase of next vehicle

The Punjab cabinet on Friday decided to provide a tax rebate to owners of scrapped automobiles on the registration of new vehicles, which is in consonance with the Centre’s vehicle scrapping policy.

Owners of transport vehicles will be eligible for a motor vehicle tax rebate of up to 15%, and owners of non-transport vehicles can avail a rebate up to 25% under section 13(3) of the Punjab motor vehicle taxation Act, 1924, the Cabinet decided.

The owners of transport vehicles can avail this scheme till up to eight years from the registration of their vehicle and owners of non-transport vehicles till up to 15 years from the registration of their vehicle. “The scrapper will issue a “certificate of deposit” to vehicle owners, which will be deposited with the concerned licensing authority, and will allow the owner of the vehicle to get a rebate on motor vehicle tax,” a government spokesperson said.

Disbursement of discretionary grants

The Cabinet also approved a policy for disbursement of discretionary grants by the chief minister and his cabinet of ministers for creation and repair of existing basic infrastructure, improving the environment and fulfilling the basic needs of the poor. As per the decision, the chief minister will have ₹5 crore in his discretionary quota whereas the cabinet ministers will have ₹1.5 crore during the financial year.

500 staffers to be recruited at Milkfed

The Punjab council of ministers also approved the recruitment of 500 staffers at Milkfed, Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited, and associated milk unions. The cabinet, which was chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, said employees will be hired in C and D service categories.

“The new recruitments will improve the functioning of Milkfed and lead to better sale of milk and milk products produced by the federation,” the spokesperson said.

A separate fund was also instituted for the upkeep of government-run schools in the state.

173 posts of peons, watchmen to be filled

Owing to shortage of peons and chowkidars in the Punjab civil secretariat (Secretariat Administration), the Cabinet also gave nod for filling up 150 vacant posts of peons and 23 posts of watchmen by way of transfer.

The Cabinet also approved the dissolution of District Rural Development Agencies (DRDAs) after absorption of 44 employees in vacant posts at Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis by creating a dying cadre.

Qualifications for recruitment amended

The Cabinet also amended the education qualification for direct recruitment and promotion to post of sister tutor in Punjab Health and Family Welfare Technical (Group B) Service Rules, 2018 in the department of health and family welfare.

As per the decision, MSc (nursing) staff will be eligible for direct recruitment to the post of sister tutor. To be promoted to the post of sister tutor, staff nurses (Group C) will need 10 years experience.

As per the amendments in the Punjab Educational Service (School and Inspection General Cadre) Group ‘A’ Service Rules, 2018, Punjab Educational Service (School and Inspection Border Area Group ‘A’ Service Rules, 2018, Punjab Educational Service (School and Inspection General Cadre) Group ‘B’ Service Rules, 2018 and Punjab Educational Service (School and Inspection Border Area Group’B’ Service Rules, 2018, it was decided to change of qualification for the direct recruitment of post of Principal and Headmasters to enable agriculture masters to apply for the direct recruitment of principals and headmasters of the department of school education, Punjab.

Directorate of higher education to replace DPI (colleges)

For better coordination among institutes of higher education, the Cabinet decided to change the name of Directorate of Public Instructions (Colleges) to Directorate of Higher Education.

Accordingly, the nomenclature for the post of director public instructions (Colleges) will also change to director higher education, Punjab. It was reasoned that the decision will ensure better coordination between the state higher education department, colleges, universities and centrally sponsored agencies.

2 more members added to School Management Committees

It was decided to amend sub-rule 4 of Rule 13 of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2011, with the inclusion of two other members to school management committees.

One member shall be a social worker residing in the vicinity of the school and one member shall be educationist who has worked in the education sector at a university, college, school or any other educational institution on a teaching post or any other retired government employee from Group-A Service. However, such members will not have the right to vote and will not be eligible to be elected as chairperson or vice-chairperson of the school management committee.

Annual administrative reports approved

The Cabinet also approved the annual administrative reports of the social security, women and child development department and water resources department for the year 2021-2022 and 2020-21. The Cabinet also cleared annual administrative reports of the animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy department for the year 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22.