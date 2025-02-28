Punjab cabinet nod to tirath yatra samiti

The cabinet gave the nod to constitute ‘Punjab Tirth Yatra Samiti’ to provide convenient pilgrimage to the residents of the state via air, rail, road or any other possible mode in coordination with various departments under the Mukh Mantri Tirth Yatra Scheme. It is pertinent to mention that the Mukh Mantri Tirth Yatra Scheme was launched by the Punjab government during the year 2023-24 under which around 34,000 pilgrims were facilitated travel to various religious places by train/buses. The Tirth Yatra Samiti will work to carry out the travel arrangements under the scheme efficiently and smoothly. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

The cabinet also approved designating the Punjab Information And Communication Technology Corporation Limited (PICTC) as the sole provider of digital signatures for government departments and organisations.

The cabinet also gave a green signal to adopt the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024 enacted by the Parliament in pursuance of clause (1) of Article 252 of the Constitution of India read with clause (2) thereof. The Act has replaced criminal liability with financial penalties and it stipulates that the contravention or non-compliance of the Act would be dealt with through imposition of financial penalty through an adjudicating officer.

To streamline the work of registration of births and deaths in the state, the cabinet also gave nod to several amendments in the Punjab Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Rules, 2025.