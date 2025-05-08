Punjab cancels leaves of all cops

In response to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Punjab Police has cancelled all leave for its personnel, effective from Wednesday. According to the order issued by Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, officers will only be granted leave in extraordinary circumstances starting May 7. (HT File)

People familiar with the development have cited “administrative reasons” for this decision, although it is widely understood to be a precautionary measure due to the rising geopolitical instability.

“Punjab is a border state and our police force must be prepared to address any challenges that may arise,” said a senior official.

This decision follows a video conference chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah, which included Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav and chief secretary KAP Sinha, alongside officials from other border states.

A red alert has been sounded in Punjab in the wake of the president situation.

In a separate instruction issued by the Punjab chief secretary, police have been directed to ensure smooth movement of army vehicles and increase in routine checking on strategic points.

According to the instructions, the health department has been directed to ensure availability of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff at the hospitals and local bodies department has been directed to ensure availability ot fire tenders.