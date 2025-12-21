Search
Sun, Dec 21, 2025
Punjab: Centre’s Move on MGNREGS injustice to poor: Warring

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 21, 2025 06:32 am IST

Warring, along with the chairperson of AICC's department of social media and digital platforms, Supriya Shrinate, said the move was a "systematic attack" on the poor, dalits, tribals, backward communities and women.

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday hit out at the Centre for replacing the rural employment guarantee scheme MGNREGS with VB-G RAM G Bill, calling it “high-handedness” and “injustice” to the poor.

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring (HT File)
Addressing mediapersons here, Warring, along with the chairperson of AICC’s department of social media and digital platforms, Supriya Shrinate, said the move was a “systematic attack” on the poor, dalits, tribals, backward communities and women.

Highlighting the increase in state’s share in the new rural employment scheme, the Congress leader asked how the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab could contribute 40% share when it has failed to implement the scheme effectively even when the state share was 10% under the MGNREGS. Referring to CM Bhagwant Mann’s decision to convene a special session of Punjab assembly on the issue, Warring said he hoped that Mann would come up with a positive and constructive proposal to counter the central government.

Meanwhile, Shrinate described the repeal of MGNREGS as an “attack” on the marginalised sections of the society, including the dalits, tribals and backward communities and also women, who got maximum work under the scheme. “The central government has committed a “great sin” by removing Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the Act. Gandhi’s name was not only on the Act, but also in the soul of India, she said.

AI Summary AI Summary

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring condemned the Centre's replacement of the MGNREGS with the VB-G RAM G Bill, labeling it as “high-handedness” and detrimental to the poor, particularly marginalized groups. He criticized the Aam Aadmi Party’s ineffective management of rural employment. Warring hopes CM Bhagwant Mann will propose a constructive response during a special assembly session.