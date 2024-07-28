Punjab, Chandigarh agree to widen single-lane road connecting PGIMER to Nayagaon

In what could be a major relief to those living in Nayagaon, the Chandigarh administration and Punjab government have agreed to widen the single-lane road along Patiala Ki Rao from Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research to Nayagaon. In what could be a major relief to those living in Nayagaon, the Chandigarh administration and Punjab government have agreed to widen the single-lane road along Patiala Ki Rao from Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research to Nayagaon. (HT File)

The road starts from the Dadumajra waste plant processing site and runs along the forest area abutting Sector-25.

The submissions were made during the resumed hearing of a suo motu plea pending before the court on lack of civic amenities in Nayagaon, a suburb of Mohali district with a status of municipal council, since 2011.

On the last date of hearing in May, UT had told the court that there was no proposal of widening the road and further submitted that on the one side, there is a choe and on the opposite side, there is the wall of PGIMER campus and a school.

The court had not accepted UT’s submissions and had directed that efforts be made for the convenience of people and the road be widened to the “maximum possibility”.

Now, both Punjab and UT have told the court that they are exploring the possibility of widening the road. The court, while deferring the hearing for September 9, has sought a status report regarding the process of widening of the road from both the parties.