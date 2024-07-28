 Punjab, Chandigarh agree to widen single-lane road connecting PGIMER to Nayagaon - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jul 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab, Chandigarh agree to widen single-lane road connecting PGIMER to Nayagaon

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 28, 2024 08:42 AM IST

The road starts from the Dadumajra waste plant processing site and runs along the forest area abutting Sector-25

In what could be a major relief to those living in Nayagaon, the Chandigarh administration and Punjab government have agreed to widen the single-lane road along Patiala Ki Rao from Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research to Nayagaon.

In what could be a major relief to those living in Nayagaon, the Chandigarh administration and Punjab government have agreed to widen the single-lane road along Patiala Ki Rao from Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research to Nayagaon. (HT File)
In what could be a major relief to those living in Nayagaon, the Chandigarh administration and Punjab government have agreed to widen the single-lane road along Patiala Ki Rao from Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research to Nayagaon. (HT File)

The road starts from the Dadumajra waste plant processing site and runs along the forest area abutting Sector-25.

The submissions were made during the resumed hearing of a suo motu plea pending before the court on lack of civic amenities in Nayagaon, a suburb of Mohali district with a status of municipal council, since 2011.

On the last date of hearing in May, UT had told the court that there was no proposal of widening the road and further submitted that on the one side, there is a choe and on the opposite side, there is the wall of PGIMER campus and a school.

The court had not accepted UT’s submissions and had directed that efforts be made for the convenience of people and the road be widened to the “maximum possibility”.

Now, both Punjab and UT have told the court that they are exploring the possibility of widening the road. The court, while deferring the hearing for September 9, has sought a status report regarding the process of widening of the road from both the parties.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab, Chandigarh agree to widen single-lane road connecting PGIMER to Nayagaon
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On