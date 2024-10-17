Punjab: Citing slander, security threats, Giani Harpreet Singh quits

A day after the Sikh clergy directed the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to expel senior leader Virsa Singh Valtoha for 10 years for allegedly resorting to the character assassination of the clergy, Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Wednesday tendered his resignation, citing slander and security threats. Giani Harpreet Singh (HT File)

In a video released on Wednesday, the jathedar said, “Virsa Singh Valtoha has been carrying out the character assassination of Panj Singh Sahiban on a regular basis. So, Panj Singh Sahiban pronounced a decision against him yesterday. Even after that, he has been continuing with the character assassination.”

He further added, “He has stooped to a new low. He has started issuing threats to my family. I have got threats that my daughters will be abducted. My caste is being questioned. He is accusing me of being a broker of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.”

Giani Harpreet Singh further claimed that Valtoha is being shielded by the social media wing of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and lower-rung leaders of the party.

“My organisation Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) is also mum on this issue. In such a situation, I cannot serve at Takht Sahib. Because, apart from being jathedar, I am also the father of my daughters. So, I am tendering my resignation to the SGPC chief,” he added.

“I would also like to inform the Government of India and Punjab government that I have resigned from the post of jathedar. I will act as a humble Sikh. I request them to withdraw my security, because I cannot afford this,” he added.

As the acting jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Harpreet Singh had called for a ban on the RSS in solidarity with Kashmiri activists and politicians on the issue of abrogation of Article 370.

Notably, hours before Valtoha resigned from the primary membership of the SAD, after the Sikh clergy sought his expulsion, he had alleged that Giani Harpreet Singh was present in the Sikh clergy meeting, in which he was summoned to hear the allegations against the jathedar.

“Did Giani Harpreet Singh have the right to be present among the Panj Singh Sahiban (Akal Takht jathedar-led Sikh clergy) as per maryada and traditions during hearing of my case?” he asked.

The Sikh clergy had recommended Valtoha’s expulsion after he failed to produce evidence to support his public claims against the jathedars.

An 11-member delegation of the SAD, led by working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar, will meet Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh at 10 am on Thursday.