The Punjab government on Friday deferred civic body polls in 15 places—seven wards in Patiala municipal corporation and eight wards in Dharamkot municipal council in Moga scheduled for Saturday, after Punjab and Haryana court intervention. Punjab Civic body polls in 15 wards deferred after HC’s intervention

As per state’s advocate general, Gurminder Singh eight wards of MC Patiala include Ward 1, 32, 33, 36, 41, 48 and 50. As of Dharamkot municipal council, polls have been deferred in Ward 1, 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11 and 13.

The information was shared during proceedings of contempt petitions moved by some persons from two places alleging violation of high court orders of December 12.

The petitions initially came before court on December 12 seeking directions to ensure videography of the election process and maintenance of law and order. The court had disposed of the pleas ordering that videography be done during the nominations filing process. However, on December 16, these petitioners moved contempt petitions alleging that they were not even allowed to enter the offices to file nomination process and that ruling party workers indulged in violence and in some cases nomination papers were torn.

The petitioners had submitted videos showing police officers allegedly failing to prevent the tearing of nomination papers by certain individuals in Patiala.

Taking serious note of the matter, the high court on Thursday had sought presence of the state’s DGP and chief secretary through video-conferencing and questioned them whether they had seen the videos in which some people are seen indulging into violence. The court while deferring hearing for Friday had asked them to take action.

The AG during hearing on Friday had said that an FIR had been registered following the incident reported in Patiala and that further investigation was on.

The court, however, remained dissatisfied with the state’s response and observed that while some persons are indulging in violence and misbehaving with the woman, police have been a mute spectator to these incidents. “Police officers stood like statues while nomination papers were torn and snatched,” the court observed, while referring to a video submitted by a petitioner of the violence reported in Patiala.

The court further added that each of the policemen seen in the video should be identified and action should be taken against them. The court deferred the hearing for January 15, while recording statement from the AG “that proceedings in accordance with law shall be initiated against the erring officials/ private individuals, those who are visible in the videos appended by the petitioners, along with the present contempt petitions, at the earliest.”