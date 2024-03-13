 Punjab civil secretariat staff take out protest march - Hindustan Times
Punjab civil secretariat staff take out protest march

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 13, 2024 06:20 AM IST

They were, however, not allowed to proceed further. Punjab civil secretariat employees’ association president Sushil Kumar Fauzi and general secretary Sahil Sharma said the notification issued by the state government for the restoration of OPS was nothing more than an eyewash as no follow-up action was taken.

Punjab civil secretariat staff on Tuesday took out a protest march to press their demands for restoration of the old pension scheme, payment of pay commission arrears and release of pending dearness allowance instalments.

The protesting employees, wearing black clothes and bands, marched from the secretariat building towards the state assembly during the lunch break, raising slogans against the Punjab government, according to a press release here.

Joint action committee leader Sukhchain Khehra said the state government had not released three dearness allowance instalments amounting to 12% and demanded that immediate steps should be taken to give the employees their due. Another protest was held by the joint employee forum at Sector 17, Chandigarh, in which the employees of the directorates participated.

