Punjab: Class-4 staffer served notice, host to be questioned after wedding at Sangrur Baradari

The directorate of cultural affairs, archaeology and archives museum has issued a show-cause notice to a class four employee for failing to report that a wedding was being hosted at the protected 19th-century Banasar Bagh Baradari, instead of a permitted video shoot. The site is protected under the Punjab Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1964. (HT Photo)

Tourism and cultural department director Sanjeev Kumar said that a show-cause notice was issued to the attendant for failing to inform the department that a wedding was taking place on January 23.

“The hosts and the person will also be questioned, and appropriate action will be taken as well after verification of facts,” Kumar said.

An official privy to the matter, who did not wish to be named, said that action has been taken against gallery attendant Dalvir Singh.

According to the permission letter, issued by the directorate of cultural affairs, archaeology & archives museum, Punjab, the site was to be used for a shoot titled ‘Pyar ka Safar’. HT has the copy of the permission letter addressed to one Yogesh Garg, dated December 12, 2025.

The official letter specifies that the site was to be used for a shoot at the Marble Baradari, including Sangrur Tank, on January 23, while there is no mention of any marriage or wedding shoot.

Despite repeated attempts, minister for tourism and cultural affairs, Tarunpreet Singh Sond, could not be reached for comments.