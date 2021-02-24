IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab CM Amarinder Singh announces mini bus permit policy
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh(ANI)
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh(ANI)
chandigarh news

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh announces mini bus permit policy

The chief minister directed the Transport Department to create a user-friendly online facility within the next three months for receipt and processing of applications of all bus permits to make the system more transparent and eliminate corruption, according to a government statement.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:56 PM IST

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday announced a mini bus permit policy and also virtually distributed 3,000 permits to the rural youth as part of his government's 'Ghar Ghar Rozgar te Karobar' mission.

Singh said another 8,000 permits would be distributed the rest of the year, taking the total to 11,000. This will generate both direct and indirect employment and there is no deadline for rural youths to apply for the permits.

The chief minister directed the Transport Department to create a user-friendly online facility within the next three months for receipt and processing of applications of all bus permits to make the system more transparent and eliminate corruption, according to a government statement.

These novel initiatives will go a long way in providing smooth rural connectivity and seamless delivery of citizen-centric services, said the chief minister.

He lambasted the previous SAD-BJP regime for issuing “illegal” permits to “chosen people” without due publicity or adherence to legal procedures or rules.

Recalling that his government had promised cancellation of all illegal bus permits to ensure that genuine people get the benefit of the scheme, Singh said under the transparent system adopted by the Transport Department, a public notice for mini bus permits was issued for the first time ever in newspapers.

People were encouraged to apply online without any hassle, and as many as 12,384 applications were received.

Congratulating Transport Minister Razia Sultana and the officers of the department, Singh said that they had set the ball rolling to achieve the five-fold objective of creating employment opportunity for rural youths, making travel safer for women and children, ensuring safer vehicular traffic for travellers and pedestrians, reducing vehicular pollution and doorstep delivery of government services.

He said the Vehicle Location Tracking (GPS) Device Project, launched at a cost of 15.50 crore would make travel safer for women and children in public transport vehicles.

He disclosed that such devices had already been installed in 100 per cent of state-owned PUNBUS buses and 50 per cent in PRTC buses, which would be fully covered in the next six months. Razia said the GPS system would be installed soon in private buses too.

The chief minister also referred to the state-of-the-art command control centre at state level and four regional centres to track the vehicles, and said this would facilitate handling of panic button alerts by any woman/child, online challan for over-speeding vehicle, absence of valid insurance and pollution certificate etc.         On the occasion, the chief minister also laid the foundation stone of the Institute of Driving and Traffic Research (IDTR) Kapurthala at a cost of 22.50 crore under Mission 'Ghar Ghar Rozgaar te Karobar', with training capacity of 20,000 drivers annually to impart quality training to rural youth, and thus generate employment avenues.        The upcoming training institute, to be managed by Tata Motors, would be equipped with camera based Innovative Driving Testing System (IDTS) to assess the driving skills of the candidates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
punjab capt. amarinder singh
Close
The reason for the blast in the factory, which stands on Ghoghripur Road, is yet to be ascertained. The explosion was so forceful that a major portion of the building collapsed. (HT File)
The reason for the blast in the factory, which stands on Ghoghripur Road, is yet to be ascertained. The explosion was so forceful that a major portion of the building collapsed. (HT File)
chandigarh news

2 more workers injured in Karnal cracker factory blast succumb

By HT Correspondent, Karnal
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:08 PM IST
Two more workers injured in the Karnal firecracker factory blast succumbed to their injuries on Wednesday, taking the death toll to three
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh(ANI)
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh(ANI)
chandigarh news

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh announces mini bus permit policy

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:56 PM IST
The chief minister directed the Transport Department to create a user-friendly online facility within the next three months for receipt and processing of applications of all bus permits to make the system more transparent and eliminate corruption, according to a government statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The conflict had started in 2017 after Dahiya levelled allegations of irregularities in the purchase of sports items in the Rai sports school. (HT File)
The conflict had started in 2017 after Dahiya levelled allegations of irregularities in the purchase of sports items in the Rai sports school. (HT File)
chandigarh news

Cong MLA to face trial in defamation case by IPS officer

By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:35 PM IST
Dahiya was granted bail upon furnishing the bail bonds worth 30,000 with one surety of the same amount
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Representative photo)
(Representative photo)
chandigarh news

Woman, daughter found dead in house in Rohtak

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:33 PM IST
The bodies of a woman and her six-year-old daughter were recovered from their rented house in Rohtak on Wednesday morning, police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
Noted Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander passed away at the age of 60(SardoolSikander/Twitter )
Noted Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander passed away at the age of 60(SardoolSikander/Twitter )
chandigarh news

Noted Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander passes away at the age of 60

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh informed on Twitter that the Sardool Sikander had tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and was being treated for it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Sivakasi cracker factory fire killed at least 40 people. UNI
The Sivakasi cracker factory fire killed at least 40 people. UNI
chandigarh news

1 dead, 3 injured in Haryana cracker factory blast

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:04 AM IST
  • The blast took place around 9.30 pm when the workers were inside the factory located on the Ghogripur road in Karnal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People gather near the site of a train accident at Joda Phatak in Amritsar on Saturday, a day after a train mowed down scores of people watching the Dussehra celebrations (AFP file)
People gather near the site of a train accident at Joda Phatak in Amritsar on Saturday, a day after a train mowed down scores of people watching the Dussehra celebrations (AFP file)
chandigarh news

Amritsar train tragedy: Govt acts against 4 MC officials; too little, say victims’ kin

By Surjit Singh and Anil Sharma, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:42 AM IST
Secretary Sushant Bhatia and superintendent Pushpinder Singh have been debarred from getting any promotion for two years, while pension of former superintendent Girish Kumar and then inspector Kewal Krishan will be deducted by 5% for the same period.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar. (File photo)
Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar. (File photo)
chandigarh news

No need for leadership experiment in Punjab: Sunil Jakhar

By Navneet Sharma
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:12 PM IST
Says people want to be led by someone who understands nuances, especially the way Punjab is being treated by the Centre
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar.
Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar.
chandigarh news

Jakhar’s ‘Captain for 2022’ triggers speculation over Sidhu’s rehabilitation

By Navneet Sharma
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:03 PM IST
The declaration came amid the talk of attempts to appoint Sidhu as the state unit president or re-induct him into the Cabinet as the deputy chief minister
READ FULL STORY
Close
A swab sample being taken from a resident in Amritsar on Tuesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
A swab sample being taken from a resident in Amritsar on Tuesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
chandigarh news

Punjab imposes fresh curbs as Covid cases spike

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:29 AM IST
The state government has ordered restriction on indoor gathering to 100 and outdoor to 200 persons from March 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
Initial investigation revealed that Gurpreet Singh suffered at least one life-threatening injury.
Initial investigation revealed that Gurpreet Singh suffered at least one life-threatening injury.
chandigarh news

Khanna-based convenience store worker shot dead by robbers in US

By Mohit Khanna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:23 AM IST
Gurepreet, who went to The US two years ago on work permit, is survived by his wife and 5-year-old daughter
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kavita Kaur and Vandi Verma, of 1995 and 1994 batch, respectively.
Kavita Kaur and Vandi Verma, of 1995 and 1994 batch, respectively.
chandigarh news

2 PEC alumnae part of NASA’s Mars mission

By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:38 PM IST
While Kavita Kaur has worked on the mission in various capacities, including ground data system engineer, Vandi Verma is the chief engineer for robotic operations for Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover
READ FULL STORY
Close
The institute will also conduct an open house session with the health workers who are apprehensive about taking the jab. (Representational picture)
The institute will also conduct an open house session with the health workers who are apprehensive about taking the jab. (Representational picture)
chandigarh news

PGIMER to administer second vaccine dose till March 24

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:20 AM IST
Though the institute had set up four sites for the first phase, only two sites will be required to administer the second dose, say officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
The woman said she was able to see one of the snatchers as the other was wearing a helmet. (Representational photo)
The woman said she was able to see one of the snatchers as the other was wearing a helmet. (Representational photo)
chandigarh news

Woman cashier loses 2.2 lakh to snatchers in Mohali’s Kharar

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:19 AM IST
Superintendent of police (rural) Ravjot Kaur Grewal said they have zeroed in on the accused and they will be arrested soon
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bank was supposed to pay up <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>32,000 for deficiency in service. (Representational photo)
The bank was supposed to pay up 32,000 for deficiency in service. (Representational photo)
chandigarh news

Panchkula court issues attachment warrant to SBI branch

By Tanbir Dhaliwal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Branch failed to comply with a court order to pay compensation to a plaintiff in a cheque dishonour case
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac