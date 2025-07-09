Punjab CM announces 10-lakh universal health cover for every family

The Punjab government on Tuesday launched the “Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana”, a universal health cover promising free and cashless medical treatment up to ₹10 lakh per year for every family of the state, irrespective of income. The scheme was formally launched by chief minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal at a public event in Sector 35, Chandigarh. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

Addressing the gathering during the launch, Kejriwal said starting today, the entire population of 3 crore in the state will be eligible for free treatment under this scheme.

The scheme will be operational from October 2 after which camps will be organised to enrol people.

Kejriwal said earlier, a family could avail of treatment only up to ₹5 lakh, but now this limit had been increased to ₹10 lakh.

He said every citizen of Punjab will be entitled to free healthcare, whether they were government employees or pensioners, with no income limit. “Previously, only eligible families could benefit from treatment up to ₹5 lakh, but now, all citizens are covered,” he assured.

Health cards under this scheme can be made at Seva Kendras or Common Service Centres (CSCs). In addition, these can also be obtained through online registration using an Aadhaar card or voter ID.

He said with the launch of this scheme, Punjab had set a new example for the rest of the country: “Punjab is now the first state in India to provide its citizens free healthcare, education, electricity and bus travel.”

Kejriwal said acting on the message of “Sarbat da Bhala (welfare of all)” given by the great Gurus, the Punjab government had taken steps for the well-being of all sections of society.

He said under this scheme, any citizen can avail free treatment at any government hospital or empanelled private hospital, adding that now, no citizen of Punjab will have to forgo treatment due to financial constraints.

Kejriwal said this work being done today should have been done 50 years ago, but unfortunately it was never on the agenda of those who ruled the country.

He said due to this only, the AAP had always focused on providing quality health and education services to people so that they can excel in life.

He said those who claim to make the country “Vishavguru” had hitherto denied the country these facilities due to which the country had lagged behind.

Citing examples of countries like Singapore, Japan, Germany and others, Kejriwal said they excelled because these countries had focused on these issues.

He said the work being done by AAP these days was the real work of nation building. Giving an example, Kejriwal said due to strenuous efforts of the state government Punjab today was number 1 in the National Achievement Survey in Education, whereas it was on 17th rank in 2017.

Kejriwal said due to the concerted efforts of the state government, Punjab today was excelling in every sphere whether it was education, health or development.

He said the state government had opened 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics in the state that were providing free treatment to all, adding that 200 more such clinics will be dedicated soon.

He congratulated the people on this red-letter day and said only an honest government will bother for the well-being of the common man.

Kejriwal said the state government had not levied any fresh tax on people, but checked the pilferage of public money, which was being spent on development and welfare of people.