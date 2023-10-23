Punjab CM bats for further promotion of inter-state trade of farm commodities

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday batted for further promotion of inter-state trade within the country for remunerative price of produce to the farmers, and supply of quality products at affordable price to the people. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (Sourced)

Chairing a meeting with the chairman and managing directors of various states here at the Punjab Bhawan, the chief minister said all states must join hands for developing a common platform to buy and sell the commodities. He said the need of the hour is to safeguard interests of both the consumers and farmers. Mann said this will ensure the availability of best products to people and remunerative price of the produce to farmers.

The chief minister said it will ensure that cross sections of society benefit from this practice. He said the entire world has emerged as a single market, the unnecessary shackles within the states regarding production and marketing of produce should also be removed. Mann said this ‘farm to fork’ approach and availability of goods within all states will immensely benefit the consumers and farmers in a big way.

Mann said it is imperative to adopt this approach to ensure that farmers get its profit. He said due to ever escalating cost of farm inputs and lower returns, agriculture is no longer a profitable venture. However, Mann said if the idea of a common platform for marketing of produces is evolved it will help the farmers in a big way.

The chief minister also explained to the visiting delegations about the successful utilisation of the rural development fund (RDF) by the state for public welfare. However, he bemoaned that a whopping sum of ₹5,637.4 crore of state’s RDF is still pending with the Union government. Mann said despite various efforts, the government is not releasing these funds which is a grave injustice with the state.

