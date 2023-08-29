Decks cleared for resumption of domestic flights from Adampur: Punjab CM

Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Monday said decks have been cleared for the resumption of domestic flights from Adampur airport in Jalandhar and flights will be started from here soon. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann chaired a meeting of the civil aviation department at his office in Punjab civil secretariat-I. (ANI File)

Chairing a meeting of the civil aviation department at his office in Punjab civil secretariat-I, the CM said this will help the NRI brethren stay connected with their motherland.

He said that besides saving time, money and energy of the NRIs and other sections of society, this airport will also act as a catalyst in giving fillip to economic activity in the region.

He also directed the officials to complete the construction work of the Halwara civil air terminal at the earliest, adding that the state government has already released ₹50 crore for it.

Reviewing the ongoing work at Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda and Pathankot airports, the CM said that the starting of flights from these airports will provide direct air connectivity to people of the state to rest of the globe.