Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann names Gurmel Singh as AAP candidate for Sangrur bypoll
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced that the party's youth volunteer and Sangrur district in-charge Gurmel Singh will be the candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha by-election to be held on June 23.
The by-poll has been necessitated due to the resignation of Bhagwant Mann, who became the chief minister of Punjab following the Aam Aadmi Party's landslide victory in the border state. Mann had entered Lok Sabha in 2014 for the first time from this constituency and got re-elected in 2019.
Before his resignation, the chief minister was the only MP from his party in the lower house.
Sangrur, Azamgarh and Rampur are the three Lok Sabha seats which go to bypoll on June 23. The counting of votes will take place on June 26.
Sangrur is considered a bastion of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The party won all the nine assembly segments -- Lehra, Dirba, Barnala, Sunam, Bhadaur, Mehal Kalan, Malerkotla, Dhuri and Sangrur -- in the 2022 assembly elections.
All the parties in the border state have intensified their preparations for the high-octane bypoll in the chief minister's stronghold. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal set up a five-member coordination panel last week to talk to other parties ' that are committed to the cause of the "panth" (the Sikh community) and Punjab for a united fight against "Delhi-centric forces" in the upcoming Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll, PTI reported.
The opposition Congress, which was unseated from power by the AAP, also held meeting. Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Chaudhary, Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa and other leaders held a meeting on the bypolls, PTI reported.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics