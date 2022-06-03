Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann names Gurmel Singh as AAP candidate for Sangrur bypoll

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced that the party's youth volunteer and Sangrur district in-charge Gurmel Singh will be the candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha by-election to be held on June 23.



The by-poll has been necessitated due to the resignation of Bhagwant Mann, who became the chief minister of Punjab following the Aam Aadmi Party's landslide victory in the border state. Mann had entered Lok Sabha in 2014 for the first time from this constituency and got re-elected in 2019.

Before his resignation, the chief minister was the only MP from his party in the lower house.

Sangrur, Azamgarh and Rampur are the three Lok Sabha seats which go to bypoll on June 23. The counting of votes will take place on June 26.

Sangrur is considered a bastion of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The party won all the nine assembly segments -- Lehra, Dirba, Barnala, Sunam, Bhadaur, Mehal Kalan, Malerkotla, Dhuri and Sangrur -- in the 2022 assembly elections.



All the parties in the border state have intensified their preparations for the high-octane bypoll in the chief minister's stronghold. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal set up a five-member coordination panel last week to talk to other parties ' that are committed to the cause of the "panth" (the Sikh community) and Punjab for a united fight against "Delhi-centric forces" in the upcoming Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll, PTI reported.



The opposition Congress, which was unseated from power by the AAP, also held meeting. Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Chaudhary, Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa and other leaders held a meeting on the bypolls, PTI reported.

