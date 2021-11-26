Punjab CM Channi making false promises ahead of polls: Bhagwant Mann at Patti rally

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab president Bhagwant Mann on Thursday hit out at chief minister Charanjjt Singh Channi, accusing him of making “false promises” ahead of the assembly polls.

Addressing a large gathering in Tarn Taran district’s Patti sub-division, Mann said the CM had announced to slash rates of sand as part of a crackdown on sand mafia. “But there is no reduction in sand prices in Punjab and the mafia is still operating without any fear. Some ministers involved in illegal sand mining are still part of the state cabinet and have been sitting besides Channi while making such false claims,” Mann said.

Similar case is of the so-called crackdown on transport and liquor mafias.

“The new transport minister impounded some buses of the Badal family, but the action has been revoked by Punjab and Haryana High Court. The government’s action is a mere eyewash ahead of the elections. The action against the Badal-owned buses should have been taken with thorough investigation,” he said.

He said the CM has been no roadmap and policy. “Even the announcement of cheaper electricity was fake and the people are still getting power bills at old rates,” he said.

The Congress changed “Ali Baba Captain Amarinder” but the ‘forty thieves’ are still in the government.

He also slammed the Shiromani Akali Dal leaders for accumulating assets during the previous government. “Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal declared 24.5 kg gold in her affidavit during the parliamentary elections in 2019. This gold was looted from the people of Punjab,” he alleged.

He said the SAD and Congress have looted the state much more than the foreign invaders.